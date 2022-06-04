Ukraine FM Kuleba Avers Kyiv Will Open Odesa Port For Grain Exports If Russia Won't Attack

As the brutal conflict between Russia and Ukraine transcended 100 days, with more than 14 million Ukrainians forced to flee their homeland and Russian forces relentlessly invading Ukrainian cities of geopolitical significance, the situation has taken a new direction. The ongoing war has not only caused casualties to Ukraine, but it is also placing the world into a crisis-like situation due to the millions of tonnes of food grains getting stuck in the ports currently under Russia's control. On Friday, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba voiced concern over the exports that have been blocked by Kremlin troops. Kuleba mentioned that one of the obstacles to the export of Ukrainian produce through the port of Odesa is that Russia could use this corridor to attack the city. Taking to Twitter, the Foreign Minister stated that Kyiv is ready to create the necessary conditions for the resumption of exports from the port of Odesa, but Russia can take this as a chance to launch another attack.

"Ukraine is ready to create the necessary conditions for the resumption of exports from the port of Odesa." The question is how to ensure that Russia does not use this trade route to attack Odessa. Currently, there are no guarantees from Russia, "said Dmytro Kuleba. He asserted that Ukraine is looking for solutions together with the UN and other allies.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ukraine alone accounts for 10% of the world's wheat production and is one of the world's largest exporters of grain and oil, mainly by sea. However, due to Russia's aggression, the export channels have been blocked resulting in a crisis-like situation and an increase in global prices for these products. To tackle the ongoing situation, Ukraine, along with its partners, is discussing the possibility of establishing an international mission to unblock Ukrainian maritime exports; as a first step, it is necessary that Russian troops stationed at ports withdraw their forces in the maritime waters around Ukraine and provide security guarantees against non-aggression. It is worth mentioning here that Russia has said that it is ready to allow ships carrying Ukrainian grain "if Ukraine clears ports" and in exchange for lifting sanctions. However, the United States and the UK have already said they are not going to consider such concessions.

