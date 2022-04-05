Ukraine FM Kuleba Meets Poland Minister; Discusses Russian Presence In Zaporizhzhia NPP

Amid the ongoing war with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday met Poland's Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa to coordinate positions regarding their cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). "We both agree that Russian presence at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant must end," Kuleba wrote in a Twitter post. The Minister further stated that he also discussed big and mutually beneficial Ukrainian-Polish energy projects. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, one of the world's largest nuclear power plants, located in southeastern Ukraine, was attacked by the Russian military last month.

Ukraine FM meets Poland Minister amid Russia war

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also met Beata Daszyńska-Muzyczka, President of BGK bank, and explored ways for the leading Polish banks to take part in the restoration of Ukraine's economy. Besides Kuleba also spoke with UN Secretary-General

Antonio Guterres over the current security situation in the country and the Bucha massacre. The Ukrainian Minister stressed that his country will use all available UN mechanisms to collect evidence and hold Russian war criminals accountable for their acts.

Meanwhile, Poland has also proposed to create a special international commission to investigate the events in Ukraine's Bucha. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has accused Russia of committing genocide in several Ukrainian cities including Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, and Motyzhyn. He also urged leaders of the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to take urgent action in order to destabilize Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine.

Meanwhile, Dmytro Kuleba also stated that Russia has no right to have a place in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) after the Bucha massacre. Following the emergence of evidence of victims being shot in the head with their hands tied in Bucha, Kuleba called for Russia's expulsion from the UNHRC. The Bucha killings have been dubbed "genocide" by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and worldwide condemnation of Russian forces has risen dramatically.