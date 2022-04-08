Ukraine Forces Help Husky Reunite With Owner In Bucha, Netizens Express Delight

With Bucha killings leaving people appalled and horrified, a clip of a lost pet that was reunited with its owner has warmed the hearts of netizens. As the massive crisis has engulfed Ukraine and people struggle through terrific war crimes, acts of kindness can still be seen across the country. Losing a pet is heart-wrenching but what if you get your lost pet back?

In the video, a husky was seen running toward its owner jumping with joy. However, it was very obvious that the owner, as well as the dog, was very delighted on seeing each other days after losing each other. A dog, for a while, stopped and howled to indicate its presence to its owner. However, this reunion was possible only with the help of the Belarusian military unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the video of the reunion was shared by the Battalion named after Kastus Kalinovski, the Belarusian military unit of the Armed forces of Ukraine, this has gone viral leaving everyone in tears on the Internet. “A little bit of positivity in these difficult times,” the military unit wrote, sharing the heartwarming video on Instagram. Adding on, "As long as some treat people like animals, we are fighting for the lives of not only humans but every animal", Battalion added.

Reunion left the Internet in tears

The same video was shared on Twitter as well where the users were seen expressing their emotions in tears. Most of the users were seen lauding the Ukrainian military for their noble deeds. The user commented, "I cry every time I see this video. Take care of each other". The other comments accompanied as "dogs are so precious I'm so glad he is back home now". The third user spelled, "A moment of happiness amongst all the sad news coming from Ukraine. May this dog and his owner stay safely together".

ЗУСТРІЧ ДРУЗІВ!!!

Пес із Бучі нарешті повернувся до свого господаря.

Українські військові допомогли собаці знайти свій дім і доглядали його. pic.twitter.com/24KTU2lpC8 — Armed Forces 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@ArmedForcesUkr) April 6, 2022

