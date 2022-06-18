Ukraine Has Done 'everything Possible' To Get EU Candidate Status To Join Bloc: Zelenskyy

Amid the continuous Russian shelling in Ukraine, the embattled Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the war-torn nation has done all possible things to access the position of a candidate for European Union membership. In a video message, the President said that they are currently one step away from the completion of full integration with the EU. According to a statement from the Ukrainian President’s office, Zelenskyy said, “The only thing left is to wait for the decision of the European Council next week. And I believe that Ukraine has done everything possible for this step to be positive as well – the decision of the European Council, i.e., the leaders of the EU states.”

As per Zelenskyy, all those who worked for Ukraine, have accomplished something historical. He also noted that the European Commission has issued a favourable judgment on Ukraine's candidacy. Asserting that Ukraine deserves the candidacy, he said, “Ukrainian values are European values.” The President further claimed that even in the midst of a conflict, Ukrainian institutions remained resilient. He added, “Ukrainian democratic habits have not lost their power even now. And our rapprochement with the European Union is not only positive for us. This is the greatest contribution to the future of Europe in many years," as per the statement.

On Friday, the European Commission suggested that Ukraine be recognised as a candidate for European Union (EU) membership. As per media reports, the EU's executive arm requested that Ukraine be awarded candidate status after a fast evaluation of answers to a questionnaire.

'Ukraine has already incorporated nearly 70% of European regulations'

In addition to this, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasised that Ukraine has already incorporated nearly 70% of European regulations, norms, as well as standards. However, in the domains of the rule of law, oligarchs, anti-corruption, and basic rights, she noted that there is still work to be done, as per media reports.

Taking to Twitter, she said, “We recommend giving Ukraine the candidate status, on the understanding that the country will carry out a number of important reforms."

We recommend to give Ukraine the candidate status, on the understanding that the country will carry out a number of important reforms.



Ukraine has clearly shown commitment to live up to European values and standards.



And embarked, before the war, on its way towards the EU. pic.twitter.com/Cggme0Ep0l — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 17, 2022

In his video message, President Zelenskyy reminded that Ukraine entered the European energy system on February 24. He underscored that Ukraine's European integration is not exclusively political, nor is it separated from regular people's lives. On the contrary, he stated, it will increase prospects for all Ukrainians to live a modern and affluent life.

At a meeting on June 23-24, European Council representatives will have a thorough discussion on providing Ukraine the position of a candidate nation for membership in the European Union.

(Image: AP)