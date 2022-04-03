Ukraine Hoists National Flag Above Chernobyl Nuclear Plant After Russian Troops' Departure

Following the departure of Russian troops, the Ukrainian flag has been hoisted above the Chernobyl nuclear power facility, the state corporation which is in charge of nuclear power plants stated on Saturday. Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Energoatom, a nuclear power company in Ukraine, announced in a statement on Telegram, “Today, April 2, at 11:00, the Ukrainian flag was raised over the Chernobyl NPP and the anthem was sung,” CNN reported.

The statement read, "The entire staff of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which has worked heroically in the harsh conditions of the occupation since February 24 and provided nuclear and radiation safety at the station and nearby facilities, was present at the ceremony."

This declaration came after a senior United States defence official claimed on March 30 that some Russian troops had left the Chernobyl nuclear plant site, CNN reported. Chernobyl, which lies around 60 miles northwest of Kyiv, witnessed the world's worst nuclear disaster.

Russian troops seized the Chernobyl nuclear plant on February 24

According to media reports, Russian soldiers had seized the plant which still holds radioactive waste on February 24, the first day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Furthermore, this withdrawal happened a day after Russia asserted that the country would reduce activities in two Ukrainian cities, according to Newsweek.

A US source stated that Chernobyl is the place where Russia is repositioning some of its troops, "leaving, walking away from the Chernobyl facility and moving into Belarus", The Kyiv Independent reported.

“Chornobyl is (an) area where they are beginning to reposition some of their troops — leaving, walking away from the Chornobyl facility and moving into Belarus,” the official said. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 30, 2022

In addition to this, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), announced on Friday that he will lead an assistance and support operation in the Chernobyl nuclear power plant "as soon as possible" in the upcoming days to ensure the plant's safety.

Grossi had arrived in Vienna on Friday after a three-day trip to Ukraine and Russia, as per The Wall Street Journal. Further, the IAEA chief has visited officials from both nations to review the security of Ukraine's nuclear plants.

I will head an @IAEAorg assistance and support mission to the #Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant as soon as possible. It will be the first in a series of such nuclear safety and security missions to #Ukraine. — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) April 1, 2022

This emerged after the IAEA said on Thursday that Ukraine had informed the agency that Russian personnel who were in command of the Chernobyl nuclear plant were leaving and passing the control to Ukrainian forces. Grossi also indicated at a press conference on Friday that he had not spoken with Russian officials about why Russian workers have been leaving Chernobyl. According to Grossi, the IAEA has yet to verify allegations that Russian servicemen were exposed to radiation at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

(Image: AP)