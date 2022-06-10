Ukraine Imposes Sanctions Against 236 Russian Colleges, Universities And 261 College Heads

On the 107th day of the Russia Ukraine war in Eastern Europe, embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced embargoes on 236 Russian colleges as well as 261 college heads, as per the presidential website. President Zelenskyy has signed a decree imposing sanctions on 261 Russian higher education heads, as well as banning cultural exchanges, scientific collaboration, educational and sporting connections, and entertainment activities with 236 Russian higher educational institutions.

According to a report by TASS, the Lomonosov State University (MSU), the Bauman Moscow State Technical University (MGTU), the HSE University, the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), as well as the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical Medical University are among the 236 colleges which are on the sanctions list. Furthermore, among the 261 sanctioned college heads, MSU rector Viktor Sadovnichiy is present on the list.

It is pertinent to mention here that blocking assets in Ukraine, suspending financial commitments, revoking Ukrainian state honours, prohibiting the acquisition of property, and a variety of other limitations have also been imposed on college heads.

In addition to this, the relevant decree No. 401/2022, which was published on the Office of the President of Ukraine's website, will put into effect the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC)'s decision of June 9, 'On the Application of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)', Ukrinform reported. Furthermore, the sanctions are imposed indefinitely.

Zelenskyy urged for Russia's removal from the Food and Agriculture Organization

Apart from this, Zelenskyy urged Russia's ouster from the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). In his address to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's inaugural session, Zelenskyy stated that Russia can no longer be a member of the FAO because it has been "working for the starvation of at least four hundred million and at most more than a billion people." Ukraine continues to accuse Russia of obstructing Ukrainian grain exports, prompting Zelenskyy's appeal.

While addressing the inaugural session, Zelenskyy lauded the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development for suspending Russia's admission process. He urged other international bodies to follow this "example" and exclude the country from its membership. The world community, Zelenskyy said, must remove anything that prevents collaboration and progress, and the Russian attack is "the first key obstacle and threat." In his address, Zelenskyy noted that the Russian navy has closed the Black Sea, which is one of the most important channels for food export.

(Image: AP)