Ukraine Launches 'crab Trap' Strike On Russia's Black Sea Fleet HQ, Claims Dozens Dead

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces on Friday, unleashed a major strike, codenamed "Crab Trap," on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, resulting in dozens of casualties, including senior leadership, according to official reports. The strike, which targeted a crucial naval hub, underscores Ukraine's ongoing efforts to disrupt Russian military operations in the region.

In a statement released on Saturday via Telegram, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) revealed that the "Crab Trap" operation was strategically timed to coincide with a meeting of senior members of Russia's Navy at their headquarters in Sevastopol. According to SOF, the attack, carried out with precision, resulted in numerous casualties, including high-ranking officials within the fleet.

"The daring and painstaking work of the Special Operations Forces enabled them to hit the Black Sea Fleet headquarters 'on time and with precision' while the Russian Navy’s senior staff was meeting in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol," the statement read. Further details of the operation have not been disclosed as of now.

The statement from Ukraine's SOF concluded with a declaration: "We are moving further!"

Despite the bold operation, Ukraine has not provided specific casualty figures or evidence regarding the impact on Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Russia's Ministry of Defense has reported that a Russian soldier is missing following the missile attack.

Crimea being targeted by Ukraine

The Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, has been a frequent target since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly 19 months ago. Crimea plays a crucial role in supporting Moscow's invasion efforts, particularly Sevastopol, the main base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet for over a century. Ukraine's recent targeting of naval facilities in Crimea is part of a broader strategy to erode Russian morale and weaken its military while Ukraine continues its counteroffensive in the east and south of the country.

The attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters followed a day of intense conflict between Ukraine and Russia, which saw missile and artillery strikes on Ukrainian cities, resulting in at least five fatalities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States, where discussions regarding a $24 billion aid package were held, coincided with these attacks. Zelenskyy also sought support from Canada during a visit to address its Parliament.

Previous attacks on Crimea have resulted in civilian deaths, but there have been no confirmed reports of military personnel casualties from Russian officials. The Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, stated that there were no injuries reported outside the burning headquarters building.

The Ukrainian military has claimed responsibility for the attack. Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleschuk, the air force commander, acknowledged the operation in a social media post and expressed gratitude to the pilots involved.

Russia's Defense Ministry stated that five missiles were intercepted by Russian air defense systems during the attack. However, it remains unclear whether the headquarters was directly hit or impacted by debris from an intercepted missile.

The attack in Sevastopol resulted in explosions, smoke, and gray plumes over the seafront, as reported by Sevastopol residents. Ambulances rushed to the scene, and shrapnel was scattered over a wide area. Oleg Kryuchkov, an official with the Crimean administration, reported that one cruise missile was downed near Bakhchysarai, causing a grass fire.