Under an emergency plan in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has created Europe's largest refugee crisis of the century, Ukrainian migrants will now have the right to reside and work in the European Union for nearly up to three years. The European Commission has proposed that the ‘Temporary Protection Directive’ would be activated in a bid to provide prompt and efficient support to those escaping Ukraine's conflict.

According to a press release from the Commission, those fleeing the Moscow-Kyiv war would be offered temporary protection in the EU under this plan, which means they would be granted a residency permit and will avail access to education as well as the labour market.

EU to offer healthcare facilities to Ukrainian refugees

In addition to this, the EU plan would also aim to provide Ukrainian refugees with the ability to access healthcare alongside other facilities for up to one year, without having to go through the long asylum processes. However, that status might be prolonged for another two years if the war persists or if migrants are unable to return safely, The Guardian reported.

Furthermore, as per UNHCR, about 875,000 individuals have fled Ukraine since Russia unleashed its unprovoked assault less than a week ago, with 4 million more expected to flee in the upcoming weeks and months. Over 454,000 have sought refuge in Poland, with 116,000 in Hungary, while, 67,000 in Slovakia, 45,000 in Romania, and 79,000 in Moldova.

'Europe stands by those in need of protection': President of the European Commission

Referring to the EU’s proposal, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said, “Europe stands by those in need of protection. All those fleeing Putin's bombs are welcome in Europe. We will provide protection to those seeking shelter and we will help those looking for a safe way home,” as per the official release.

Meanwhile, simultaneously, the Commission has also released operational recommendations to assist Member States' border guards in efficiently handling arrivals at the borders with Ukraine, while ensuring a high degree of security. The recommendations also urged the Member States to establish dedicated emergency assistance lanes to convey humanitarian supplies, as well as reiterating the potential of allowing humanitarian entry to the EU, the release added.

