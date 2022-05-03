Ukraine, Moldova & EU Will Collaborate To Halt Escalation In Transnistria: Dmytro Kuleba

Ukraine, along with Moldova and Europe, will collaborate to cease the escalation of the crisis in Transnistria and maintain the situation under control in a bid to stop Russia from developing yet another front line, UKrinform reported. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made the statement during a joint briefing with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod in Kyiv on Monday, May 2. He stated that Ukraine would continue to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Moldova.

Dmytro Kuleba further stated that they will continue to support Moldova, even though they anticipated a better response from the country over the requests of Ukraine made during the onset of the Russian military offensive. Kuleba asserted that Ukraine and Moldova do not require the front line, adding that he was convinced that even Europe does not need it. Many signals indicate a possible attack on Moldova in the near future, UKrinform reported citing The Times. Activity has also been witnessed in the airport in Tiraspol, which is the capital of the unrecognized republic of Transnistria. As per reports, Russia might try to transfer its troops on Il-76 planes and helicopters taking off the occupied Crimea. It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues unabated for day 69 with the rising number of civilian casualties making Kremlin confront global backlash.

Ukraine accuses Russia of using ammunition depots in Transnistria to smuggle arms

Earlier last week, Ukraine had accused Russia of using ammunition depots in Transnistria to smuggle weaponry. A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, while speaking to Ukrainian TV news channel Nastoyaschee Vremya, stated that Russia has been making use of ammunition depots in Transnistria to smuggle arms for three decades, NBC News reported. The spokesperson further added that the task forces of Russian forces who are deployed in the region carry out yearly mobilization exercises near the village of Kovbasniy. During these mobilization exercises, the Russian forces conduct “defensive and counter-offensive operations" and make use of ammunition from warehouses. As per the news report, the spokesperson further added that the actions of Russia pointed out that it could use the region to enhance violence against Ukraine and Moldova.

