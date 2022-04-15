Ukraine Parliament Recognises Actions By Russian Troops Against Ukrainians As 'genocide'

Ukraine’s parliament, Verkhovna Rada, on Thursday adopted a new resolution that declared the actions of the Russian troops in the country are “genocide”. In a tweet on the official account, the legislative body said “it is clear now” that the actions committed by the Russian forces in Ukraine “amount not only to a crime of aggression” but the destruction of the Ukrainian people. Citing the wide-ranging attack on Ukraine by Russia, the parliament recognised actions taken by Russian armed forces as “genocide”.

The statement further went on to list mass atrocities, the killing of civilians, forcible transfer of children to Russia among other actions, that according to Verkhovna Rada amount to genocide. The legislative body said in a statement, “It is clear now that the actions committed by the armed forces of the Russian Federation amount not only to a crime of aggression but are also aimed at systematic and consistent destruction of the Ukrainian nation, its distinct identity and at depriving the Ukrainian nation of its right to independent development.”

“This requires the immediate recognition of the actions committed by the armed forces of the Russian Federation during the most recent phase of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which began on 24 Feb 2022, as genocide of the Ukrainian nation," an explanatory note posted on the Verkhovna Rada site added.

❗️Thе 🇺🇦 Parliament adopted a Declaration on the genocide committed by Russia in #Ukraine.#StopPutin#StopRussia#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/VuZjHATQBJ — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine - Ukrainian Parliament (@ua_parliament) April 14, 2022

Zelenskyy hailed Biden for calling Russian attack on Ukraine ‘genocide’

Ukrainian parliament's move came just days after US President Joe Biden was hailed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy for doubling down on his “genocide” remark. US President Joe Biden described Russia’s actions in Ukraine as “genocide” for the first time in a speech in Iowa on Tuesday. While delivering remarks in Menlo, Biden accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing ‘genocide’ in Ukraine. Shortly after the US President condemned Russian atrocities in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy hailed Biden’s remarks as “true words of a true leader”.

“I’m doing everything within my power by executive orders to bring down the price and address the Putin price hike,” Biden said.

He added, “Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away.”

Later, while talking to reporters before boarding the Air Force One, Biden appeared to double down on his ‘genocide’ claim but also added that his lawyers would be the ones to ultimately determine if Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine. The US President told the reporters, “It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being Ukrainian.”

Even earlier this month, Biden accused Russia of committing war crimes in the Ukrainian city of Bucha after photo evidence emerged of bodies lying in the streets and mass graves. Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly levelled the “genocide” claim against Putin, and Russian forces. However, since Biden’s remarks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed his American counterpart for “calling things by their names”.

True words of a true leader @POTUS. Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil. We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 12, 2022

Image: AP



