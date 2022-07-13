Ukraine Parliament Speaker Asserts Russia Must Be Stopped From Evading Sanctions Amid War

In his latest remarks, Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk stated that it is essential to stop the Russian Federation from finding ways to evade sanctions amid the ongoing war. He also asserted that sanctions against Russia need to be strengthened further. "Russia's ability to find loopholes should be taken away. For if the war is still going on, the question arises about the effectiveness of the restrictions imposed," Stefanchuk wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

This comes after he met with representatives of the diplomatic missions of the European Union (EU) as well as the Group of Seven (G7). Further, the Ukrainian Parliament's speaker urged G-7 representatives to devise a strategy to seize Russia's frozen assets abroad, emphasising that the aggressor nation must bear the cost of this conflict. He also extended his gratitude to the EU and G7 countries for providing continuous support to Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale war on February 24.

G7 nations vow to impose a cap on Russian oil prices

Meanwhile, G7 nations have decided to impose a cap on Russian oil prices by slashing them to around half of the current purchase price. The decision was taken during their recently concluded summit in Germany. According to reports, a plan to cap oil prices might allow for the international shipping of Russian crude oil and petroleum products only if the commodity is purchased at or below a specified price. Moreover, limiting the price of oil is anticipated to further tighten the existing sanctions imposed on Russia for its unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its fourth month now. The delegations of both countries have also held several rounds of peace negotiations, however, they have failed to produce desired results so far. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that "Russia does not have the courage to admit defeat." In his regular video address to the nation on Tuesday, July 12, the embattled President also took a dig at Russian forces' apparent reliance on outdated equipment and Soviet-era strategies.

