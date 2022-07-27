Ukraine: Petition To Make Boris Johnson The PM Gains Traction; 2500 Signatures Lodged

UK's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been vocal about supporting Ukraine since the Russian invasion, has been getting immense backing in a recently-floated petition which seeks Ukrainian citizenship for the leader and an idea to make him the country's PM. According to the details published on the petition, Johnson has garnered more than 2,500 votes within hours of the petition being floated on Tuesday. Notably, despite losing popularity in domestic politics, Johnson is widely praised in the war-ravaged country.

According to UK-based news outlet, Express.co.uk, Ukrainians have also created paintings, murals and even cakes with Johnson's picture. Some Ukrainians have even started calling him "Johnsoniuk". The petition website notes Johnson has taken a firm stand in support of Ukraine and has been actively providing arms and ammunition in order to deter Russian aggression.

However, the website noted that Johnson's appointment to the Prime Ministership is not constitutionally possible. Earlier this month, the outgoing PM was offered the honorary citizenship of Odesa Oblast in Ukraine. At that time, speaking to BBC, Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said the City Council observed the immense contribution of Britain to help Kyiv fight the war against Russia.

Zelenskyy receives Winston Churchill Leadership Award

It is worth noting the petition came nearly hours after Zelenskyy was honoured with the Winston Churchill Leadership Award from the International Churchill Society on Tuesday and Boris Johnson presented the award. During the virtual event, Johnson noted that after the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Zelenskyy proved his leadership, despite having umpteen chances of leaving the country at its fate.

"When Russians started their advance on Kyiv, you knew that you would be their target. You could leave Kyiv, as the survival of the Ukrainian state then depended on the survival of its President. But you chose to stay in Kyiv, with the Ukrainian people, just as Churchill stayed in London in 1940. And you said then: "I need weapons," reminded the head of the government of Great Britain.

According to him, Zelenskyy, like Winston Churchill at his time, overcomes extremely difficult challenges and inspires by his leadership. Expressing gratitude towards UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and chairman of the non-profit organisation, Laurence Geller, the Ukrainian head noted that the award reflects not only his efforts but also the heroism of tens of thousands of Ukrainian men and women who distinguished themselves in battles with the Russian aggressor. He said that the bravery of Ukrainians inspired the free world which prioritises freedom and democratic values over others.