Ukraine Plans To Open New Transport Corridors Through Baltic Nations: Estonia's Minister

As Russia has been blocking Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, Ukraine is planning to open new transport corridors through Baltic countries, Estonia's Minister of Economic Affairs stated. "There is a wish, but there are also numerous technical problems that need to be tackled so that Ukrainians can transport the necessary amounts of goods," Taavi Aas said, Interfax reported citing ERR broadcaster. He further stated that Ukraine is primarily seeking for ways to introduce grains and metal products to the global market.

The Estonian Minister said that Baltic seaports might be used, and the items could then be transported by train depending on the type of goods. According to him, in order to expand the number of trains, the problem of border crossing by rail needs to be handled first and different track widths are also problematic. "It's high time to launch a regular cargo train among the three Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), which could carry Ukrainian goods if necessary," Aas remarked. He went on to say that the corresponding agreements with Latvian and Lithuanian partners should also be signed as soon as possible.

Leaders of Baltic countries visit Ukraine to meet President Zelenskyy

Last week, the leaders of Baltic nations along with the Polish President visited war-torn Ukraine and met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During the visit, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, Latvian President Egils Levits, Estonia's President Alar Karis and Polish President Andrzej Duda travelled by train to Kyiv and pledged their support for the embattled country. The leaders also paid a visit to Borodyanka, a nearby town where evidence of horrible atrocities was reported after Russian soldiers withdrew earlier last month.

Latvia becomes first country to declare Russia's war crimes as 'genocide'

It is pertinent to mention here that the parliament of Latvia released a statement, on Thursday, condemning the Russian aggression and war crimes in Ukraine. The country became the first to declare Russia's war crimes as "genocide" against the Ukrainian people. Latvia's parliament also called on the European Union member states to suspend Russian oil and gas imports immediately. Latvia, as a member of the United Nations, the Council of Europe, the EU and NATO stated that it defends democratic values and condemns the Russian Federation for committing war crimes.

Image: AP