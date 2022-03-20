Ukraine Police Held 112 Russian Undercover Agents In Past Week, Claims Deputy Chief Teliga

Though Russia has been unsuccessful in making major inroads in Ukraine's key city of Kyiv, they are now relying on undercover agents operating close to the border. Speaking to Republic, Ivan Fedorovich Teliga, Deputy Chief of Ukraine Police, stated that Russia has increased undercover agents in the country, with many of them operating even before the onset of the invasion.

Foiling their strategy, the Ukrainian police have already cracked down on these spies, apprehending over a hundred Russian agents in the last week itself.

"Russia has increased undercover agents who are operating close to border areas. Some agents were working in Russia even before the invasion began. After the war started, more agents were being sent. Last week we arrested 112 Russian agents have in Ukraine," said Teliga, who has been manning the region of Rivne, one of the most sensitive district in Ukraine.

Speaking more about the Russian undercover agents, the official said, "These spies are gathering information through social media but mostly with the assistance of local citizens. They pass on information to their security services to carry out planned attacks. We have been able to trace and arrest them, as well as their associates."

When asked if any local citizens were hired for spying by the Russian military, Teliga told Republic, "locals have been hired as undercover agents but many have been brought in from Russia for a long time. They moved to Ukraine 3 months before the invasion but there were some who have been here for a couple of years. They keep a strict vigil on social media and telecommunication to gather information."

How will Ukraine tackle possible invasion from Belarus?

Speaking about the possible attack from the Belarus soil, the official said, "If there is an invasion from Belarus on the Ukrainian territory, all the citizens, police, security service, and armed forces are ready to resist them. We are prepared for any invasion attempt made from Belarus."

Earlier in the day, Ukraine snapped the railway connection with Belarus to disrupt the supply of Russian reinforcements and equipment to its troops stationed in the Ukrainian territory. Belarus has not officially admitted to supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine - instances such as Russian planes taking off from the territory and President Lukashenko’s ties with Putin, testify the alliance.