As the war between Ukraine and Russia entered day 31, the Ukrainian authorities confirmed the death of at least 136 children so far. According to the details shared in a Twitter post, Ukraine's office of the Prosecutor General said that among those killed in the Russian attack, 64 children have been killed in the national capital, Kyiv, whereas 50 have died in the Donetsk region. Besides, it said nearly 200 children have been injured in the past 31 days.

It is worth mentioning that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities of Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.

Moreover, the Ukraine prosecutor's office said it has registered at least 2,869 cases of war crimes against the Russian forces for breaking laws and customs of the war. Apart from the war crimes, it has registered as many as 1,696 cases of crime against "National Security". Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while addressing the Doha forum in the presence of the Qatar Emir, has slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for attacking Ukraine and added that Putin could use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. During the forum, he said that the Russian forces have destroyed at least 59 buildings of worship since it started a full-fledged war against Ukraine last month. According to him, the Russian forces destroyed several significant cities like Mariupol. He further blamed Putin for not letting the civilians flee the war-torn country.

Zelenskyy says Russian forces destroyed at least 59 buildings since the start of the invasion

While delivering a speech, Zelenskyy compared the destruction of the port city of Mariupol to the Syrian destruction and added, "the absence of exports from Ukraine will deal a blow to countries worldwide. They have destroyed at least 59 buildings of worship in 31 days. Cities like Mariupol are being destroyed, Russians are not even allowing humanitarian aid to people," he said. Further, Zelenskyy reiterated that Putin could launch a nuclear attack on Ukraine and added that Russia has been bragging about a nuclear weapon to threaten the whole world. "Russia is bragging they can destroy with nuclear weapons, not only a certain country but the entire planet," he emphasised.

Image: AP