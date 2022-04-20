Last Updated:

Ukraine Receives Additional Fighter Jets From US To Enhance Air Fleet Capabilities

Ukraine received a contingent of additional fighter aircraft and spare parts to boost its air fleet capabilities as the Russian war intensifies in Donbas region

Ukraine

Ukraine received a contingent of additional fighter aircraft and spare parts to boost its air fleet capabilities as the Russian war intensifies in the eastern part of the country, US Defence Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday. The defence supplies come at a time when a part of Washington's additional $800 million defence aid to Ukraine was shipped earlier this week amid anticipation of a "wider assault" by Russia. However, Kirby added that the US has yet not delivered a whole military aircraft to Ukraine since the war began on February 24.

“They have received additional platforms and parts to be able to increase their aircraft fleet size,” Kirby said during a press briefing. He highlighted that “platform is an airplane in this case." Kirby went on: "They have received additional aircraft and aircraft parts to help them get more aircraft in the air.”

Kirby's comments entail White House spokesperson Jen Psaki earlier on Tuesday affirming that the US will continue its military assistance to Ukraine with the supply of more ammunition. "We will continue to provide them with more ammunition under more military assistance," she said. Further, the US is also looking at providing "more money" from the "approved drawdown package," Psaki stressed, adding that the specifics of the same are being worked through with Pentagon and the US national security team.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that the US for the first time has agreed to deliver high-powered weapons and defence aid to Ukraine. The additional $800 million military assistance that has "begun arriving" in Ukraine, includes Mi-17 helicopters, 18 155mm Howitzer cannons, and at least 300 Switchblade drones.

Russia urges US to give up its 'futile policy'

Following the aforementioned developments, the Russian embassy in the US urged Washington to abandon its "futile policies" of sanctions and measures. Urging the US to resort to "dialogue", the Russian mission tweeted "it is high time" for Washington to refrain from its blockades and sanctions in its foreign policy.

Notably, the Russian embassy's tweet comes just after US State Department revealed it is "looking at facts" to designate Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism." Speaking in an interview with CNN, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price informed that the US is carefully considering the law to impose the most sweeping sanctions at Washington's disposal.

