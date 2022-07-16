Ukraine Receives Its First US-made M270 Missile System To Fight Against Russian Troops

As the invading Kremlin troops are continuously shelling Ukraine’s key cities, the Defence Minister of war-torn nation, Oleksii Reznikov announced on Friday that Kyiv has obtained its first M270 long-range Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS). Taking to Twitter, Reznikov said, “They will be good company for HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) on the battlefield. Thank you to our partners. No mercy for the enemy”.

Even though Minister Reznikov did not specify who provided the US-made system, he expressed gratitude to Ukraine's "partners" in general. Apart from this, the United Kingdom had earlier promised to provide Ukraine's forces with at least three such systems, RT reported.

Furthermore, the shipment of three M270 multiple rocket launchers to Kyiv with help from Great Britain was approved by the Norwegian government, Ukrinform reported. The UK government would first receive and improve the Norwegian launchers before sending the already-modernized systems to Ukraine. According to the Ukrinform report, this would be done because the Norwegian systems need to be updated.

M270 missile system is generally a more advanced version of the M142 launchers

The US-made M270 missile system is generally a more advanced version of the M142 launchers that Washington had previously given to the Ukrainian military. While the tracked system is less manoeuvrable than truck-based HIMARS, M270 has double the firepower, this is because of its 12 launch tubes for 227 mm missiles as opposed to HIMARS's six.

In addition to this, it is not apparent whether the new US-made M270 missile system had already reached the frontlines or not, RT reported. Kyiv brought the M270 HIMARS system into the frontline in late June. While Russian military "warehouses with weapons and stocks of fuel and lubricants" were the target of the systems, according to Ukrainian officials, Moscow and the Donbass governments have blamed Kyiv for employing the weapons to bomb civilian areas.

Russia claimed HIMARS has been used against civilians

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed at a media conference on Thursday that Ukrainian forces have recently started utilising US-supplied multiple-launch rocket launchers HIMARS on all fronts. She said that Kyiv appears to have given orders to the military to deploy the abovementioned launchers against civilians without any hesitation and accused Washington of providing Ukraine with target intelligence, according to the RT report.

It is pertinent to mention that Moscow has consistently urged the West to refrain from "pumping" Ukraine with military help, arguing that doing so would only serve to prolong the conflict and worsen the suffering of the Ukrainian people rather than affecting how it ultimately plays out.

In the midst of the current conflict in Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said that the US House of Representatives approved an amendment to the 2023 defence budget bill that would allow Ukraine to train its pilots on F-15 and F-16 fighter aircraft. Ukrainian officials confirmed that the US House of Representatives authorised $100 million for the training of Ukrainian pilots to operate American aircraft as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, according to The Guardian.

