Ukraine Receives UK's Challenger Tanks As Allies Speed Up Weapons Supply Against Russia

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov informed that the war-torn nation has received its initial shipment of UK's main battle Challenger tanks and other armored vehicles made by Western manufacturers to challenge Russia, as reported by CNN. In a Facebook post, Reznikov said, “Today, I had the honour to test the newest addition to our armoured units together with the commander of the Airborne Forces, Major General Maksym ‘Mike’ Myrhorodskyi, and our paratroopers.”

He said that Ukraine had received main battle Challenger tanks from the United Kingdom, infantry fighting vehicles called Strykers and mine-resistant ambush-protected infantry mobility vehicles known as Cougars from the United States, and infantry fighting vehicles called Marders from Germany.

Reznikov expressed gratitude to Ukraine’s allies for their continued support. He said, “A year ago, no one could have imagined that the support of our partners would be so strong.” He further said, “This year, everything has changed. Ukraine has changed the world. The resilience of the Ukrainian people and the skill of our army convinced everyone that Ukraine will win.”

Germany & Netherlands deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced during a joint news conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in Rotterdam on Monday that Germany has now delivered German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany had previously pledged to provide 18 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

“Germany and the Netherlands have jointly delivered howitzers and ammunition and are just preparing, together with Denmark, to deliver Leopard 1 main battle tanks to support Ukraine,” Scholz said. He further said that Germany “just now delivered” the “very modern” tanks.

Late-night explosions in Kyiv

Kyiv's Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko posted on Telegram that several explosions were reported in the city late on Monday night (local time) amidst the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Vitaliy Klitschko in a Telegram post said, “Explosions in the capital, initially in Obolon and Sviatoshynskyi residential districts. All services are being sent to the scene. More details will follow later." Fire and rescue services are responding to the site of a building fire in Sviatoshynskyi district, he said.

In a Telegram post, the Kyiv region's military administration stated that the city's air raid sirens were activated before the explosions. The military administration also warned that the danger in the surrounding areas of Kyiv city persists, and air defense forces continue to remain on high alert.