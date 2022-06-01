Ukraine Reports Complete 'shutdown' Of Communications In Russian-controlled Kherson

On the 98th day of the war in Eastern Europe, Ukrainian officials reported a complete ‘shutdown’ of communications in the Russian-controlled southern province of Kherson. According to a statement, the State Service for Special Communication and Information Protection of war-torn Ukraine stated that equipment had been turned off and cables were disconnected as a result of an unidentified intrusion "by the occupation regime."

The agency further highlighted that the citizens of the region are currently without any access to Ukrainian mobile communication and Internet availability. As per the statement, the agency noted that there is “no means to make national and international phone calls using landline phone devices.”

In addition to this, a few days earlier, the Russian-controlled Kherson region in Ukraine had shut down its borders to the rest of the country. The region's boundaries crossing with Ukraine's Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk cities have been totally closed, according to Kirill Stremousov, deputy leader of the Russian-installed government in Kherson. He also indicated that transit from Kherson to Crimea or the Russian-occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia is still allowed, quoting Russian state media, CNN reported.

Russia had established its own government in Kherson after capturing control of southern Ukrainian territory in early March. Volodymyr Saldo, the self-proclaimed governor of Kherson, said during his first meeting with the invading pro-Russian collaborators that Kherson will "soon become part" of the Russian Federation. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stressed that the citizens of the Kherson area must decide whether or not they wish to join the Russian Federation.

Russia is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine

Meanwhile, in the midst of Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine, Kremlin's upper parliament house speaker stated that Russia is ready to conduct talks with Kyiv to restore regional peace. These remarks came during Speaker Valentina Matviyenko's official visit to Mozambique on Tuesday when she visited Maputo's President Filipe Nyusi. The speaker emphasised during the meeting that the Putin administration is ready to discuss with Ukraine and sign agreements that will lead to peace, according to Russian news agency TASS.

As per media reports, she stated that the Russian government is prepared to resolve the situation diplomatically, but that all parties must be willing to do so. She said, however, that the Zelenskyy government had shown little interest in addressing the situation.

(Image: AP)