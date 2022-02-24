Ukraine Reports Hundreds Of Casualties As Russia Targets Its Military & Air Bases

Ukraine has reported hundreds of casualties in explosions and attacks by the Russian military, within hours after President Vladimir Putin declared a 'full-scale war' on the neighboring country. Ukrainian Interior Ministry informed that nationwide there are hundreds of casualties of both civilians and armed forces as a result of attacks.

Russia has said that it is using high-precision weapons and not targeting civilians in Ukraine strikes. However, the statement comes in contrast to the Ukrainian government's report of casualties.

Locations of Russian attacks across Ukraine

Explosions rock Ukraine as Putin declares military operation

Shortly after Putin announced a Russian military operation in Ukraine, explosions were heard in its capital Kyiv and other parts of the country. On-ground sources informed Republic that two booms were heard from an apartment on Khreshatyk, Kyiv in 3 minutes.

The visuals caught on Republic TV's camera show massive explosions at multiple places including in places like Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odesa, and Kramatorsk followed by airports. Meanwhile, Russian forces have entered Ukraine from Crimea in the south.

In another drawback to Ukrainian forces, Russian strikes have hit military installations across the country, including airfields and weapons depots in major cities. Moscow also targeted the Ukrainian Air Force deployment at the DNIPRO airport for evacuations resulting in hundreds of injuries and reportedly 10 killings in the attack.

Russian Air Force has even targeted the Chuguyev airbase in Kharkiv with cruise missiles. That base is home to the 203rd Training Aviation Brigade (203 TrAB) of Ukraine Air Force. The train pilots and navigators are present there.

In view of Russia's fresh military aggression, Ukraine has imposed martial law and air sirens have been sounded in the capital Kyiv. Ukrainian foreign ministry said that it's military 'will do everything in its power to defend' the country.

Russia Ukraine war begins

In a fierce address on Wednesday, Russia declared war on Ukraine warning other countries from interfering. In a televised address, President Vladimir Putin declared about authorizing Russian troops to carry out a "special military operation" in the Donbas region of Ukraine. Stating that the operations aim for a “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine, he called on Ukrainian servicemen to lay down their weapons and leave the combat zone.

Adding more to it, he also warned other countries from interference and said that any such attempts would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”