Ukraine Ridicules Putin's Forces, Holds 'parade' Of Destroyed Russian Military Equipment

Ukraine on Saturday, August 20 ridiculed Moscow's forces and Russia's president Vladimir Putin as they held a mock parade of destroyed Russian military tanks in the capital Kyiv. Ahead of its independence day on August 24, Kyiv's forces held a parade of damaged military equipment of the Russians on the road in the capital Kyiv. Ukrainian citizens were seen taking selfies and cheering as they stood on the broken-down Russian armoured tanks, in a display to humiliate Moscow.

Ukrainians mock how Russia for claiming to capture Kyiv within two days

As the footage went viral online, Ukrainians mocked how Russia originally had claimed to capture the capital Kyiv within two days of the invasion. The clip circulating on Twitter had been viewed more than 1.3 million times. "In February, Russians were planning a parade in downtown Kyiv," the Ukrainian Armed Forces tweeted sharing the video.

The war has entered the sixth month, they said, adding that the parade was "the shameful display of rusty Russian metal is a reminder to all dictators how their plans may be ruined by a free and courageous nation." Ukrainian journalist Oleksiy Sorokin tweeted, "Russians finally have their military parade in downtown Kyiv. Yet, there's a catch." On display at the parade was the Russian T-72/80/90 main battle tanks and BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles. British Ministry of Defense (MoD) blamed Russia's tank losses for its failure to deploy the adequate Explosive Reactive Armor (ERA). This, said UK's Defense Ministry in its intelligence update, has degraded Russian forces capability to counter the incoming projectiles from the Ukrainian side.

'Parade' of destroyed Russian military equipment held in Kyiv.



Dozens of destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles have been installed on Kyiv's central Khreshchatyk Street in the lead-up to Ukraine's Independence Day on Aug. 24.



📷AFP via Getty Images. pic.twitter.com/dxoIRB4xeA — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 20, 2022

Looks like russia finally gets their military parade in Kyiv 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/oTXb67AKWW — Alona/ 🇺🇦 (@JetSetTogether) August 20, 2022

In February, russians were planning a parade in downtown Kyiv.

6 months into the large-scale war the shameful display of rusty russian metal is a reminder to all dictators how their plans may be ruined by a free and courageous nation.#FreedomIsOurReligion

🎥 @zaklyashtor pic.twitter.com/H1fbw2UaSS — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 20, 2022

Ukraine's ambassador to Estonia, Mariana Betsa, reminded that the Ukrainian armed forces spokesman Oleksandr Hruzevych in April had learnt that the Russian soldiers launching the offensive had brought parade uniforms with them, expecting a victory soon. "Russia wanted to have a parade in Kyiv. Well, be careful what you wish for..." she tweeted. "Destroyed Russian tanks in Khreschatyk - Kyiv main square. Ukraine will prevail," she added. Hruzevych had stated that Russian military had left the parade uniforms in the abandoned vehicles after they retreated.