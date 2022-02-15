Moscow-Kyiv Crisis: US 'temporarily' Relocates Its Ukraine Embassy From Kyiv To Lviv

The US on Monday said that it is “temporarily” relocating its embassy in Kyiv to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv due to “dramatic acceleration” in the buildup of Russian forces. According to a press release, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the shift is motivated by Washington’s fears that Russia is planning to soon invade Ukraine, despite assurances otherwise from both Kyiv and Moscow. But he also added that the US embassy will remain engaged with the Ukrainian government, coordinating diplomatic engagement in Ukraine, and it will also continue its intensive diplomatic efforts to deescalate the crisis.

“These prudent precautions in no way undermine our support for or our commitment to Ukraine. Our commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering,” the US State Department said.

“We also continue our sincere efforts to reach a diplomatic solution, and we remain engaged with the Russian government following President Biden’s call with President Putin and my discussion with Foreign Minister Lavrov. The path for diplomacy remains available if Russia chooses to engage in good faith. We look forward to returning our staff to the Embassy as soon as conditions permit,” it added.

Further, Blinken “strongly urged” any remaining US citizens in Ukraine to leave the nation immediately. Notably, previously as well, the US had ordered most of its diplomats to leave Ukraine amid the threats of alleged Russia’s invasion. The Wall Street Journal reported that the US authorities had ordered the destruction of networking equipment and computer workstations and the dismantling of the embassy telephone system, rendering the embassy “inoperable” as a diplomatic facility.

Zelensky claims Russia will attack on Feb 16

Meanwhile, amid escalating tensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Moscow will attack on February 16. "We are told that February 16 will be the day of the attack," Ukraine President said according to the Facebook translation of his statement. He also said that Ukraine will hold a Day of Unity on Wednesday, adding that the decree had already been signed. Zelensky asserted that they will hang national flags and wear yellow-blue ribbons and show the unity of Ukraine to the world.

The Ukrainian President underlined that they seek to solve the issues through negotiations and in a diplomatic way. He added, "We don't stare at someone else's, but we won't give our own." Furthermore, he praised the armed forces of Ukraine and stressed that the army is stronger than it used to be eight years ago. He stated that they are confident about armed forces and their military must feel the support of the nation.

