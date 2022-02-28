Ukraine-Russia War: Health Ministry Revises Travel Guidelines For Indians Being Evacuated

As India continues evacuation from Russia-invaded Ukraine, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) revised its international travel advisory on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that on humanitarian grounds, the MoHFW has allowed the following exemptions in the advisory for Indians traveling from Ukraine:

Indian nationals not fulfilling either of the mandatory requirements (pre-boarding negative RT-PCR test report or fully vaccinated certificate) as laid down in the present ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals’ have been exempted from uploading these documents on Air-Suvidha Portal before departure to India.

Further, individuals who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination (irrespective of the country of departure/vaccination) have been allowed to leave the arrival airport in India with the advice to self-monitor their health for the next 14 days.

In case a traveller is not able to submit a pre-arrival RT PCR test or who has not completed their Covid-19 vaccination, they have been allowed to submit their samples on arrival with the advice to continue to self-monitor their health for 14 days after arrival in India. If tested positive they shall be clinically managed as per laid down protocol.

As of February 28, 5 flights (one in Mumbai and four in Delhi) carrying Indians from Ukraine have arrived in India carrying a total of 1156 passengers with none of the passengers kept under isolation so far.

MEA opens new Twitter handle for operation Ganga

India's Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday, February 27, opened a new Twitter handle dedicated exclusively for 'Operation Ganga'. The bio of the handle, which has already been verified by the microblogging site reads, "Official account of Operation Ganga- to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine."

On the handle, there have been pinned helpline numbers of 24x7 Control Centres set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Hungary, Poland, Romania and the Slovak Republic.

Helpline numbers for Indians stranded in Ukraine

Border crossing with Phone number Whatsapp/ E-mail Poland +48225400000

+48795850877

+48792712511 controlroominwarsaw@gmail.com Romania +40 732 124 309

+40 771 632 567

+40 745 161 631

+40 741 528 123 controlroombucharest@gmail.com Hungary +36 308517373

+36 13257742

+36 13257743 Whatsapp +36 308517373 Slovak Republic +421 252631377

+421 252962916 +421 951697560 hoc.bratislava@mea.gov.in

In addition, the Control Room in the Ministry of External Affairs continues to function on a 24x7 basis as follows: