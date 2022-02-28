Ukraine-Russia War: Health Ministry Revises Travel Guidelines For Indians Being Evacuated

Quick links:
Image: ANI/Twitter
As India continues evacuation from Russia-invaded Ukraine, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) revised its international travel advisory on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed that on humanitarian grounds, the MoHFW has allowed the following exemptions in the advisory for Indians traveling from Ukraine:
As of February 28, 5 flights (one in Mumbai and four in Delhi) carrying Indians from Ukraine have arrived in India carrying a total of 1156 passengers with none of the passengers kept under isolation so far.
The @MoHFW_India revises international travel advisory for Indians being evacuated from Ukraine:— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 28, 2022
- Mandatory pre-boarding negative RTPCR test & vaccination certificate exempted
- Uploading documents before departure on Air-Suvidha Portal exempted
📖 https://t.co/WkVgpa5SpE
India's Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday, February 27, opened a new Twitter handle dedicated exclusively for 'Operation Ganga'. The bio of the handle, which has already been verified by the microblogging site reads, "Official account of Operation Ganga- to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine."
On the handle, there have been pinned helpline numbers of 24x7 Control Centres set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Hungary, Poland, Romania and the Slovak Republic.
|Border crossing with
|Phone number
|Whatsapp/ E-mail
|Poland
|
+48225400000
|Romania
|+40 732 124 309
+40 771 632 567
+40 745 161 631
+40 741 528 123
|Hungary
|
+36 308517373
|
Whatsapp +36 308517373
|Slovak Republic
|
+421 252631377
+421 951697560
In addition, the Control Room in the Ministry of External Affairs continues to function on a 24x7 basis as follows:
Follow all the Breaking News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates