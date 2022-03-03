Ukraine: Russian Troops Capture Kherson After Intense Gun Battle - 1st Major City To Fall

In a blow to Ukraine, Russian forces have captured the southern city of Kherson on Wednesday said Ukraine officials, as per AFP. This is after the Russian troops surrounded the city and had a ground battle with the Ukrainians for the past 24 hours. Russia's assault on Ukraine's 2nd largest city - Kharkiv continues for the 3rd consecutive day. The eighth day of the war is currently underway, with Russian forces inching closer to Kyiv - where President Volodymyr Zelensky stands determined.

Russia captures Kherson

As per reports, Kherson is the first major Ukrainian city to fall into Russia's hands since 2014 when it annexed Crimea. Kherson is strategic as it connects the Crimean Peninsula with mainland Ukraine. Moreover, Russia has kept most of its heavy weaponry in Crimea and the Voronezh region bordering Ukraine for quite a long time for quick deployment, according to AP. Meanwhile, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, based in Crimea has already completed its naval buildup while Ukraine’s navy is very limited. Heavy bombing of military structures and even civilian buildings are underway in Kharkiv, Kyiv - the two key Ukrainian cities.

Russia invades Ukraine

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. Last week, Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbas region, which quickly accelerated into precision airstrikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border. A military faceoff is underway between Russian and Ukrainian Armies in Sumy, Poltava, Mariupol, Kharkiv, Kherson including heavy air attacks, missiles from sea, air and land. Over 1 million Ukrainians have fled and many are housed in bomb shelters. Foreign nationals including Indians are being evacuated via Hungary, Poland, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania by Centre.

On Sunday, both nations agreed to hold peace talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border (Gomel) as Ukraine continues to hold Kharkiv and Kyiv. In the first round of talks, Ukraine demanded a ceasefire and immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from its land. With no breakthrough, the two sides agreed on 2nd round of talks on Thursday. Ukraine's application to join the European Union is being processed and the UN General Assembly voted to stop the Russian invasion in Ukraine, with India & 34 others abstaining.

Heavy sanctions have been levied on Russia's banks, diplomacy, international trade, Putin's inner circle, SWIFT banking system, cancellation of visa, exports, energy, transport by US, Australia, Germany, Taiwan, France, Germany, EU, Japan for attacking Ukraine. Similar sanctions have been levied on Belarus for aiding Russian troops. Many nations like Sweden, Germany, France, US are supplying arms to Ukraine to defend themselves. As of date, Ukraine has lost 352 civilians including 14 children in the war against Russia.