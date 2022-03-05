Amidst the ever-escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs has issued an official statement informing that the border guards have ensured the evacuation of crew members of sea vessels, which also included foreign crew members from Greece, the Philippines, and Romania. The Ministry stated that the border guards of the Odesa detachment along with Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs have promptly provided for the evacuation of over 40 crew members from seaports to the consulates of Odesa.

The official statement by the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs reads, "Border guards ensured the evacuation of crew members of sea vessels. The full-scale war with Russia suddenly caught not only Ukrainians but also foreigners who were transported by sea. Thus, in the seaport "South" on 4 foreign ships, were foreign crew members who were under threat of shelling by Russian ships."

"Today, the border guards of the Odesa detachment together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine promptly provided for the evacuation of almost 40 crew members from seaports to the consulates of Odesa. Among the evacuees are citizens of Greece, the Philippines, and Romania. Currently, some foreigners are in consulates, and almost 10 Romanian citizens have already crossed the state border of Ukraine and are on their way home," the Ministry added.

Russia-Ukraine War

Meanwhile, the third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may take place on Monday, March 7, Ukrainian media reported, quoting the official of the President of Ukraine. During the second session of talks recently held, both the neighbouring countries agreed to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities and observe a partial ceasefire in areas where they will be created.

As the war worsens on Day 10, what looked like a breakthrough ceasefire to evacuate civilians from two cities quickly fell apart. Ukrainian authorities claimed that shelling prevented them from removing civilians just a few hours after Russia announced the deal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. To date, 1.45 million people, mostly women, children, and the elderly have left the country. As per the UN migration agency, 7,87,300 refugees went to Poland, 2,28,700 fled to Moldova, 1,44,700 to Hungary, 1,32,600 to Romania, and 1,00,500 to Slovakia. The UN human rights office stated that at least 351 civilians have been killed and 707 injured in Ukraine since the first day of the invasion. However, it is said that the numbers could be considerably higher.