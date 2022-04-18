Ukraine Says Four Nations Expressed Interest In Obtaining Its 'Neptune' Missiles Last Year

In the latest development from the Russia-Ukraine war, it was reported by the Washington Post that four unnamed nations have expressed interest in obtaining Ukrainian 'Neptune' missiles even before it successfully targeted the Russian naval ship 'Moskva'. According to various media reports, Ukrainian armed forces fired two missiles at Russia's flagship vessel 'Moskva', further sinking it in the Black Sea.

The 'Neptune' missiles that were responsible for downing 'Moskva', are mobile anti-ship cruise missiles with a range of 300 kilometres. RK-360MT Neptune is a 16-foot-long, engine-powered missile that can fly at speeds of up to 900 kilometres per hour and at altitudes of 9 to 30 feet above the surface.

These missile attacks have been confirmed by the United States, which said at least two Ukrainian Neptune missiles hit the Russian vessel "Moskva." Furthermore, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has even officially acknowledged the warship assaulted in the Black Sea. The verification by the US came at a time when Kremlin vowed to intensify its attacks on Kyiv, including strikes on the city's decision-making centres.

Neptune missile is generally capable of firing a salvo of 24 anti-ship missiles

The missile which weighs 870 kilogrammes, has a 159-kilogramme warhead and is capable of damaging objects weighing up to 5000 tons, with help of its radar-homing guidance. As per the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies (CAST), an autonomous Russian research organisation, "One Neptune division has six USPU-360 launchers".

According to a INews report, the Neptune missile is generally capable of firing a salvo of 24 anti-ship missiles. It is worth noting that the Neptune system was created by LUCH Design Bureau, a Ukrainian military firm from which Ukraine's Ministry of Defense acquired its first batch of missiles.

As per media reports, one of Ukraine's greatest achievements was its assault against Russia's Moskva. As per ABC News, the "Moskva" was seen to be a key fighting asset for the Russian army since it assisted Russian troops after German dive bombers sunk the Soviet battleship Marat in Kronshtadt port. The Moskva, a 12,500-tonne, 610-foot cruiser, was thought to be one of the most heavily damaged Russian vessels since 1941.

Meanwhile, Russia is preparing new strikes in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, according to media sources. After over seven weeks of combat, Ukrainian military forces have indicated that Russian forces are "regrouping" for a confrontation in eastern Ukraine. Officials have allegedly stated that it might be the deadliest fighting yet since the conflict has now shifted to wider open areas.

(Image: AP)

(With inputs from agencies)