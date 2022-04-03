Ukraine Says Heads Of Women POWs Shaved Bald, Accuses Russia Of 'Nazi Move'

The prisoners of war (POWs) from both Ukraine and Russia have returned to their countries after they were detained during the fighting. Deputy of Kyiv City Council, Alina Mykhailova shared images of the Ukrainian POWs on Twitter stating that in an exchange for a prisoner of war, 86 Ukrainian soldiers, including 15 women, were freed from captivity. However, the heads of 15 women POWs who were freed were shaved.

Вчора відбувся обмін військовополоненими. Звільнити з полону вдалося 86 українських військових, 15 з них - жінки.



Вітаємо дома!!! pic.twitter.com/YhnVMw3gk1 — Alina Mykhailova (@Mykhailova_A) April 2, 2022

Women are not entitled to shave their heads in the Armed Force of Ukraine and it was done by the Russian forces while in captivity, according to local reports. Advisor to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry and General Staff of Ukraine, Liubov Tsybulska called the shaving of the women POWs' heads a Nazi move as even the Nazis used to shave the heads of POWs. People chastised Russia for the insensitive move and expressed gratitude for the prisoners of war finally returning. The return of the POWs comes after the Russia-Ukraine talks earlier this week in Turkey.

Ukrainian women POWs were exchanged. Looks like they were shaved bold by Russian military. Nazi habits. pic.twitter.com/jrF3aNF5Ti — Liubov Tsybulska (@TsybulskaLiubov) April 2, 2022

However, while Ukraine released the pictures of exchanged POWs, Russia has not shared any pictures as of now. Local reports suggest that their Russian POWs are in bad condition with visible signs of torture. Russia has been claiming that the Russian POWs in Ukraine are being abused and tortured by the Ukrainians.

Human Rights Watch asks Ukraine to conduct thorough inquiry into Russia's allegations

In the meanwhile, Human Rights Watch has asked Ukraine to conduct a thorough inquiry into Russia's allegations. If proven, it would be considered a war crime, and Ukraine must demonstrate that it is capable of preventing and punishing significant violations of international humanitarian law.

Earlier on March 27, 2022, videos surfaced online that appear to show Ukrainian forces abusing captured Russian militants or combatants, including shooting three of them in the leg. Aisling Reidy, senior legal counsel at Human Rights Watch stated that all of the evidence in the tapes that shows torture, and possibly worse, of POWs requires a thorough investigation and it should be possible to verify whether the abuse occurred and if it occurred, those involved should be held accountable.

