Ukraine Says Investigating Over 21,000 War Crimes Against Russia As War Enters Day 134

As the war between Moscow and Kyiv rages on unabated in Eastern Europe, Ukraine revealed that it has been looking into over 21,000 suspected war crimes and crimes of aggression perpetrated by the invading Russia since the beginning of the invasion in late February. Iryna Venediktova, the prosecutor general, told the BBC that she has been getting complaints of 200 to 300 war crimes every day. Although she said that many trials would be conducted without the defendants present, she insisted that continuing the proceedings was "a question of justice."

During an interview with the BBC's World Service Outside Source program, Venediktova warned that Russian troops who killed, tortured, or raped people "should understand that it is only a question of time when they all will be in court". Despite these allegations, as per the BBC report, Russia refuted all claims of war crimes.

About 600 individuals had been identified as suspects as of May, according to Venediktova, and 80 prosecutions had started. Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, the first Russian soldier prosecuted in Ukraine and was given a life term in jail in May for the murder of a civilian, BBC reported. Furthermore, Ukraine claims to have discovered several mass graves in Bucha and Borodyanka.

Ukraine investigating treason incidents

Apart from this, the investigation into 480 incidents of treason and collaboration with invaders that have been reported since February 24 was launched by Ukrainian authorities in June. As the probe got underway, more than 100 people were handed over, and four indictments were sent to court, Ukrainian communications adviser Tetiana Sapyan said in an interview with Ukrinform. At least three former Ukrainian military personnel, who reportedly signed a contract with Russian soldiers in 2014 to ensure their entry into Ukrainian territory on their return in February 2022, were among the convicts. Further, the ex-army officers were imprisoned.

According to media reports, Sapyan said, "The captain of the radio center of the field of the communication center was sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason, the commander of the tank company was sentenced to 14 years and a chief Sergeant was sentenced to 14 years". Additionally, she said that the Ukrainian State Bureau of Inquiry (SBU) has opened a criminal investigation into the mayor of Sviatohirsk's suspected "treason."

Meanwhile, a delegation from the United Nations traveled to Ukraine in June to gather proof of war crimes committed by Russian soldiers since the start of the brutal war. The delegation's primary responsibility, as per the UN agency, is to identify suspects, gather evidence, and prepare documents "so that no one can escape punishment." According to the report, the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, gave the team its full assistance in gathering any evidence that may demonstrate Russian President Vladimir Putin's ruthlessness.

(Image: AP)