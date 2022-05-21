Ukraine Says Seven Injured As Russian Missile Demolishes 'House Of Culture' In Lozova City

As the war between Moscow and Kyiv continues to escalate with no sign of stopping, the President's Office of war-torn Ukraine claimed that a Russian missile destroyed the 'House of Culture' in the Ukrainian city of Lozova on Friday, wounding seven people, including an 11-year-old child. Further, video footage has been published on Telegram by the president's administration. It is to note that Lozova is located about 73 kilometers southwest of Izium, a Russian-controlled city in Kharkiv's oblast.

The Russian missile could be seen demolishing the structure in footage. The missile detonated with a huge light and a cloud of smoke emerged as it struck the structure. The president's office further revealed that the structure had just been renovated.

Following the attack on Friday, embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the Russian air attacks as the epitome of “absolute evil, absolute stupidity". According to a video post shared on Telegram, the Ukrainian President wrote, “The occupiers identified culture, education and humanity as their enemies. They do not spare missiles or bombs for them. What is in the minds of people who choose such targets? Absolute evil, absolute stupidity."

In April, invading Russian soldiers were accused by the Ukrainian government of committing more than 200 war crimes on Ukraine's cultural heritage. As per the press department of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, Russian soldiers have committed roughly 242 acts of war crimes against the country's cultural assets as of April 23.

Russia intensified its onslaught, damaging civilian facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolayiv, and Kharkiv

In addition to this, on May 19 and 20, Russia intensified its onslaught, damaging civilian facilities in Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolayiv, and Kharkiv. Russian soldiers are aiming to invade Lysychansk and Severodonetsk in the Luhansk area, as per the Ukrinform news agency, which quoted information from Ukraine's military-civil administrations. Further, the invasion of Severodonetsk, according to Governor Serhiy Haidai, was a "failure – the Russians suffered personnel losses and retreated."

The Russian military was reported to storm the cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk on May 19, as per the governor of Ukraine's eastern district of Luhansk. On May 19, Friday, 12 individuals were supposedly slain in Severodonetsk, and 60 homes were reportedly demolished and burnt. The shelling caused damage to 12 residences in Lysychansk, 14 in Novodruzhesk, 17 in Privillya, 6 in Zolotye, 3 in Vrubivka, and 3 in Rubizhne.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has stated that the industrial Donbas area, which had previously been targeted by Russian offensives, has been devastated.

