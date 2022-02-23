Ukraine Says US Sanctions Against Russia 'strong First Move' As Putin Aims To Destroy Kyiv

As the US on Tuesday imposed targeted sanctions on the Russian economy and oligarchs in response to unilateral recognition of two breakaway regions of Ukraine by Moscow, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba termed US President Joe Biden's decision as a "strong first move" against Russia. Welcoming the "first tranche" of financial penalties on Russian entities by the US and four other nations, Kuleba also urged Ukrainian allies to "punish" Russia for stirring up the already volatile situation in eastern Europe.

"Hit Russia's economy now and hit it hard," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday, as quoted by PTI.

At least 5 nations, including Japan, Australia, Canada, Germany, and the US have imposed financial sanctions against Russia in a bid to quell the aggravated tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. It is to mention that the prolonged standoff between the ex-Soviet nation and Moscow has grasped the West after it dramatically escalated after Putin deployed additional "peacekeeping" forces into the rebel-held regions of LPR and DPR (jointly known as Donbass republics.) The move amplified the fears of the West over the potential attack on Ukraine further drawing sharp resentment from the international community, who have accused Moscow of breaching ceasefire and violating the Minsk Agreement - an accord signed between Ukraine and Russia in 2015 to stop an actual conflict between the two neighbouring countries. However, in the wake of escalated shelling at Ukraine borders between state military and Moscow-backed rebels, Kyiv has reportedly recorded nearly 100 ceasefire violations in a day on an average.

Putin's 'ultimate goal is to destroy Ukraine': Ukraine FM Kuleba

As Russia-Ukraine remains embroiled in what UN chief Antonio Guterres deemed the "biggest crisis in terms of peace and security," the Ukrainian FM said that he believes Russian President Putin's "ultimate goal is to destroy Ukraine." Speaking at an interview with CNN, he also touted the "peacekeeping" troop deployment renders a clear message that Putin "is not interested in parts of Ukraine...but wants an idea of the Ukrainian statehood to fail."

On Tuesday, in a separate press interview with C-Span, Kuleba said that Ukraine "will not give up" its territorial integrity without a fight. "We have two plans; plan A is to utilise every tool of diplomacy to deter Russia and prevent further escalation. And if that fails, Plan B is to fight every inch of our land and every city and every village," Kuleba told C-Span.

The developments come as the Western nations are incredibly alarmed by the Russian movement further into occupied territories of Ukraine. Moscow has amassed nearly 1,90,000 troops along the eastern Ukraine borders, as per report by the US intelligence. Meanwhile, in response to Russia's aggression, US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Wednesday called off his meeting with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, which was scheduled for February 24 in Geneva. Blinken has alleged that Putin had all along planned to invade Ukraine and so far maintained a stark contrast to his aim to reclaim Kyiv as a part of Russia.

(Image: AP)