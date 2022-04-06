Ukraine Setting Up Mechanism To Receive Compensation From Russia For Damage In War

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities have started setting up the process to collect compensation from the Russian administration for damage caused to the environment. Ruslan Strilets, the head of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, have stated that they have begun the procedure for creating a mechanism to collect reparations from the Russian government for the damage caused to nature in Ukraine due to Moscow's military offensive, Interfax reported. Strilets stressed that Ukraine could become the first country to receive a large amount of compensation for damaged caused to nature.

According to Interfax, Ruslan Strilets stated that they have not witnessed any country which has received compensation for causing damage to nature. Strilets added that they have started a procedure developed by cabinet ministers and the Ministry of Natural Resources has sent part of the developed methods for estimating the number of losses to the Ministry of Justice, as per the Interfax report.

He added that another part of the method for finding out the amount of losses caused to the environment is being developed. Strilets revealed that they have so far recorded more than 100 cases of ecocide by Russian armed forces and the losses could go into hundreds of billions of Ukrainian hryvnias. It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian military offensive against Ukraine has resulted in deaths and the destruction of infrastructure in Ukraine.

Dmytro Kuleba calls for providing weapons to Ukraine

As the Russian military aggression against Ukraine continues for the second month, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that the policy of "not provoking Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed badly in past years." He stated that the only way to avert the Russian war from expanding beyond Ukraine is by providing full support to Kyiv. Kuleba also urged the world to provide weapons to Ukraine and impose maximum sanctions on Russia for its military offensive against Ukraine. Dmytro Kuleba in his tweet said, "Help us contain this evil now or risk Putin testing the article 5 later."

The only way to avert Russian war expanding beyond Ukraine is to provide us with the fullest support. Maximum sanctions. All the weapons. The policy of ‘not provoking Putin’ has failed badly in past years. Help us contain this evil now or risk Putin testing the article 5 later. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 6, 2022

Ukraine Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba hailed the strengthening of the fifth EU sanctions package which includes a ban on Russian coal, vessels accessing EU ports and road transport operators. He added that a gas/oil embargo and removing all Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system are required to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is pertinent to note here that EU nations have imposed sanctions against Russia after Moscow's military offensive against Ukraine.