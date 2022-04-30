Ukraine Shares List Of 226 Russian Soldiers Accused Of War Crimes In Mariupol, Zaporizhia

Ukrainian Defence Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate on Saturday shared a list comprising the names of 226 Russian soldiers who committed war crimes in Zaporizhia & Mariupol. The list includes the names from the 291st Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment. The Intelligence Directorate claims that these 226 Russian soldiers brutally killed and tortured civilians of Ukraine in the Zaporizhia and Mariupol regions. It stated that for the atrocities that these Russian soldiers committed against Ukraine's civilian population, they shall be prosecuted and held responsible. The names range from Commander, Colonel, Lieutenant, Major and Captain.

In the Telegram message, Intelligence Directorate stated that the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has a list of command staff members of the 291st Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment, which is involved in crimes against Ukrainian citizens in the Zaporizhia and Mariupol. It further stated that people in Ukraine should be aware of these names. Sharing a link where the names of the perpetrators were published, Ukraine Defence Ministry stated, "Remember! All war criminals against the civilian population of Ukraine will be prosecuted."

Situation in Mariupol and Zaporizhia

Russian forces continue to attack Ukraine with Mariupol, which is the major port city in eastern Ukraine being one of the worst-hit cities. The death toll in the city continues to rise. Last week, Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal accused the invading forces of committing "war crimes" in the city. He stated that the Russian forces have killed small toddlers and babies since the battle began two months ago, according to CBS News. He further said that more than 100,000 people are estimated to be trapped in the city, with limited access to food, water or heat. Before the war, the city had a population of about 430,000 people.

Meanwhile, in the Zaporizhia region of Melitopol district, Russian forces are demanding that shop owners stop selling Ukrainian items and switch to Russian items in two villages. The Russian occupiers' Commandant Office has demanded that local businesspeople reopen their shops, cafes and other catering and entertainment facilities in the Melitopol district settlements of Botieve and Strohanivka, abandoning Ukrainian goods for their safe operation, according to Ukrinform.

Image: AP