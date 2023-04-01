Ukraine Slams Wimbledon's 'immoral' Decision Of Lifting Ban On Russian, Belarusian Players

Ukraine on Friday derided Wimbledon's "immoral" decision to allow Russian and Belarusian tennis players to participate in the games. This came as the tournament organisers declared that they were lifting the ban imposed on the players from both countries in 2022, slamming the decision as "discriminatory".

An incredibly difficult decision

The organisers were reported saying that the players now can enter the Grand Slam that will begin on July 3 by entering into "neutral" athletes status and complying with certain conditions that would allow them to compete in the games. According to All England Club, which runs Wimbledon, the decision was made in due consultation with the UK authorities, governing Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and international tennis bodies. Players from both Russia and Moscow-allied Belarus were banned last year after Russia invaded Ukraine.

"We continue to condemn totally Russia's illegal invasion and our wholehearted support remains with the people of Ukraine," Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Club was reported saying. "This was an incredibly difficult decision, not taken lightly or without a great deal of consideration for those who will be impacted," he was quoted as remarking. "It is our view that, considering all factors, these are the most appropriate arrangements for the championships for this year."

Ukraine had previously also insisted that the IOC must ban all Russians and Belarusians from the 2024 Games as most of the country’s recent Olympic medalists, in some form, have been affiliated with the military.

A United Nations expert had advised the International Olympic Committee that the Russian athletes who have actively served in the military invasion of Ukraine but did not support the war should be allowed to return to international sports as they may not have taken any part in the alleged "war crimes". UN special rapporteur for cultural rights, Alexandra Xanthaki, at a briefing noted that only the Russian military members that have been held accountable for the "war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity or propaganda for war” shall be denied any neutral status and be banned from participating in the international sports or the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Taking to Twitter, Xanthaki went on to add that only an athlete "who has participated in the war would be included” for neutral status and will be able to compete without the national symbols, flags or the country's anthems. She argued that the men have been conscripted to take part in wars and that they have to follow orders.