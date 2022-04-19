Ukraine Submits Completed Questionnaire For EU Membership; Awaits Accession

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday, submitted a completed questionnaire for Ukraine’s membership in the European Union. As the Russian-Ukraine war has continued for 54 days, the embattled leader handed over the document to the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine Matti Maasikas. In mid-march, the 27-member board had given a green light for Kyiv's "euro-integration”, following which Kyiv was given a questionnaire.

"I want to thank you for this important meeting. Today is one of the stages for our country in joining the European Union, the aspiration that our people are striving for and fighting for," meanwhile, the president in a statement said. "It's an important signal. We believe that we will gain support and become a candidate for accession. After that, the next, final stage will begin. We believe that this procedure will take place in the coming weeks and that it will be positive for the history of our people, given the price it paid on the path to independence and democracy," he added..

Zelenksyy also pointed out that all this was happening amidst a “very tragic time” when the Ukrainians are losing their lives. However, the prospect of being a part of the EU kept them united. He also "However, the people of Ukraine are united by this goal - to feel equal, part of Europe, part of the European Union," he said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asserted that the government had prepared responses promptly, and work is already underway on Ukraine's integration into the European Union.

"We are already integrated into the EU electrical grid. We are now continuing to work with the European Commission on the integration and joint network of free-roaming and free payment space," he said.

Ravaging war and propaganda campaigns

As the battle for the sovereignty of Kyiv intensifies, both the warring sides are trying to claim more and more targets to boost the morale of their soldiers. Earlier this month, Maksym Marchenko, who serves as the Governor of the Odesa region, claimed that Russian warship Moskva was struck by two Neptune missiles launched by Ukrainian forces and suffered serious damage.

However, the Kremlin has blatantly claimed that the blazes on the ship were driven by a fire accident. Nevertheless, Moscow later admitted that its missile cruiser was annihilated by Ukrainian troops.

(Image: Image: president.gov.ua)