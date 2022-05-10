Ukraine Submits Second Part Of Questionnaire To Join EU As War With Russia Enters Day 75

Ukraine has submitted the completed second part of a questionnaire to the European Union (EU) in order to be considered as a candidate for EU membership, according to the press service of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna on May 9. In the document, it is mentioned that war-torn Ukraine has evaluated the compliance of 'Ukrainian legislation' with European legislation (acquis communautaire), Interfax reported.

Further, the responses to the second part of the questionnaire are approximately 4,000 pages long, depicting the situation of Ukrainian legislation after eight years of implementation of the Association Agreement with the EU.

Stefanishyna later said on the national TV marathon, “We are optimistic that at the end of this month a positive conclusion will be signed by the President of the European Commission regarding the future movement of Ukraine into the EU," Interfax reported.

Apart from this, the embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier presented a completed questionnaire for Ukraine's EU membership on April 18. The besieged leader gave the document to Matti Maasikas, head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine, as per media reports.

European Commission to issue decision on Ukraine's EU membership in June

Meanwhile, the European Commission is likely to issue its decision on Ukraine's EU membership application in the month of June. Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen announced on Twitter that she followed up on Sunday's Group of Seven (G7) meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

Followed up on yesterday’s G7 discussion with @ZelenskyyUa



On #EuropeDay, we discussed EU support and Ukraine’s European pathway.



Looking forward to receiving the answers to the EU membership questionnaire.



The @EU_Commission will aim to deliver its opinion in June. pic.twitter.com/KkQuodJjj4 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 9, 2022

The European Commission President also expressed her eagerness to receive the results of the EU membership questionnaire. On February 28, Zelenskyy requested that Ukraine be admitted to the European Union, which was granted by the bloc's 27 members.

The report came over ten days after Zelenskyy had signed the nation's application to join the EU. Ukraine has been making headway toward EU membership at a "tragic time," according to Zelenskyy, when Ukrainians who hold European ideals are losing their lives in the war.

It is pertinent to note that since Russia began a full-fledged conflict on February 24, the European Union has been expanding its help to war-torn Ukraine. Furthermore, the EU's top official has proposed taking frozen Russian foreign exchange holdings to help pay for the war-torn nation's reconstruction.

