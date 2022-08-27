Ukraine Terminates Agreement With Russia On Cooperation In Nuclear Energy Sector Amid War

As the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated in Eastern Europe, the Ukrainian government decided to terminate the agreement with the Russian Federation on scientific and economic cooperation on nuclear energy. According to reports, the decision was taken by the Ukrainian Cabinet at a meeting on Saturday, August 27. "The agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Russia on scientific and economic cooperation on nuclear energy, signed on January 14, 1993, in Moscow, has been voided," Taras Melnichuk, a Ukrainian government representative to the Verkhovna Rada, wrote on Telegram, news agency TASS reported.

Earlier on August 23, the Russian government announced that Ukraine withdrew from the agreement on prohibiting double taxation of income and property and prevention of tax evasion.

Additionally, the Ukrainian government nullified a number of agreements with Belarus, including those relating to inland navigation, military industry collaboration, and interior ministry cooperation. Several Western nations have also imposed a slew of sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's "unjustified" invasion of Ukraine.

Russia to construct two new nuclear reactors in Hungary

Meanwhile, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Saturday that the Russian nuclear power company 'Rosatom' would soon begin construction of two new nuclear reactors in his country. According to reports, The Paks nuclear station in Hungary will be expanded under the 2014 deal which was inked between Moscow and Budapest. It is important to note that despite Russia's ruthless invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has not put any sanctions on the country's nuclear sector. Furthermore, Hungary has also not outrightly supported initiatives to isolate and sanction Russia's shipments of gas and oil.

Kremlin official says peace negotiations depend on 'specific conditions'

It is pertinent to mention that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has been continuing for well over six months now. The delegations of both countries have also held several rounds of peace negotiations. However, the talks have failed to produce desired results so far.

Meanwhile, a close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that even if Kyiv gives up its desire to join NATO, peace with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led nation might not be attained. According to former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, the peace negotiations with Ukraine only depend on certain "specific conditions."

(Image: AP)