Ukraine To Bolster Export Of Electricity To Europe Amidst War With Russia

Ukraine is preparing to bolster its export of electricity to Europe, as the continent deals with an energy crunch triggered by the Russian invasion. On Wednesday, embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that despite the war, Kyiv has been successful in connecting its power grid with much of Europe.

“We are preparing to increase our export of electricity to consumers in the European Union. Despite such a war, we ensured the connection of Ukraine’s power grid to the energy system of the entire Europe in record time. Our experts allow us not only to earn foreign currency but also to help our partners withstand Russian energy pressure,” Zelenskyy said. "We will gradually make Ukraine one of the guarantors of European energy security," he added.

According to the war-time leader, Ukraine’s energy export is not only helping it secure much-required funds but also aiding Europe to withstand the pressure of Russia. Since the start of the conflict in February, Putin has time and again turned off the taps supplying hydrocarbons to pressurise the continent. Kremlin has primarily targeted the gas sector and has slashed supply through its much vaunted Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Ukraine starts exporting electricity to EU

On July 2, Ukraine's energy industry started exporting electricity to Europe using an interconnection with Romania, starting with 100 megawatts. In the aftermath, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said “I am so thrilled with Ukraine’s accomplishment, achieved while protecting their homeland, which will pave the way to what I know they can become: a clean energy powerhouse and energy exporter to the European Union. On my first trip abroad as Secretary of Energy last August, I visited Kyiv to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day and promised our support for their ambition to disconnect from Russia’s power grid. The US Department of Energy has been working on this goal non-stop since my trip and we proudly send a huge congratulations to Energy Minister Galushchenko and his team.

