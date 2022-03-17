Ukraine To End War With Russia If Global Security Coalition Is Formed: Zelenskyy's Adviser

In a key development pertaining to the ongoing conflict, Ukraine on Thursday asserted that it intends to end the war with the Russian Federation. Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated during an interview with a state-owned media house that the war with Russia will end, provided a new international security coalition is formed.

Zelenskyy's demand for international security coalition

Notably, the demand for an international security coalition was raised by Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address at the United States Congress over Russian aggression.

"We need new institutions and new alliances to stop the war. We propose to create a new alliance. It would be to provide all the necessary support in 24 hours. Such alliances will provide assistance to those who will fall victim to various crisis, and will help save thousands of lives," he had said.

ICJ calls on Russia to immediately suspend operation in Ukraine

Meanwhile, the International Court of Justice on March 16, Wednesday, announced its verdict on the ongoing military aggression in Ukraine. The bench headed by ICJ President John E. Donoghue, ICJ Vice President Kirill Gevorgian and other judges, touched on the evidence in the case filed, statements made by the officials of Ukraine and Russia, and opined that jurisdiction of the world body can be invoked. It announced the verdict, stating that 'Russia shall immediately suspend the operation (13:2 votes), and shall stop all organisations controlled by it shall not take any more action (13:2 votes)'.

After the order, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lauded the ruling, calling it a 'complete victory.' Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy stated that the order is binding on Russia under international law, and ignoring it will drive the Russian Federation into greater isolation.

However, Russia refused to comply with ICJ's order and stop the war in Ukraine. Kremlin's Press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that the ICJ has a concept of 'consent of the parties,' and there was no such 'consent' to end the war, on Moscow's part.