Ukraine To Grant 'Peace Award' To Firms For Discontinuing Operations In Russia Amid War

As the aggression from Russia reached day 31, the Ukraine administration announced to grant “Peace Award” to companies that have left Russia and supported the war-hit country, reported The Kyiv Independent. The development was also announced by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security on its Facebook handle on March 26, citing President Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak.

Meanwhile, Andriy Yermak, who is the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine also stated that it is critical that following the war with Russia, Ukraine acquires a new security guarantee system that will prevent a recurrence of the current scenario.

Ukraine President Zelenskyy again asks Russia for cease-fire negotiation

Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has again urged Russia to negotiate a cease-fire but has stated that Ukraine will not agree to give up any of its territories in exchange for peace. Zelenskyy appeared to be replying to Col. Gen Sergei Rudskoi, deputy chief of the Russian general staff, who said that Russian forces would now concentrate on the major goal - the liberation of Donbas. Russia said that the stage 1 of its operations are now complete.

Rudskoi's remarks also hinted that Russia may be retreating from its onslaught in Kyiv and other major cities. Zelenskyy mentioned that despite losing thousands of troops, Russian forces have yet to capture Kyiv or Kharkiv.

More than 16,000 Russian troops lost in the war, claims Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its second month, Ukraine's embattled President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “the number of the Russian losses has exceeded 16,000 casualties.

In a video message posted online, he further said, “Among them are the high-ranking commanders. So far no reports of killed Russian general colonels or admirals. However, in that number, we have a commander of one of the occupiers' armies and a second in command of the Black Sea Navy.”

Reportedly, Russian troops have shifted their focus from Kyiv to the independence of the Donbas region. The US has, on the other hand, planned its action in the event of Russian strikes at NATO territory and use of chemical weapons.