Ukraine, Turkey, Russia Set Up Communication Channel On Grain Exports From Ukrainian Ports

As Russian forces blocked major Ukrainian seaports causing massive food crisis, Turkey, Kyiv and Moscow set up an emergency communication mechanism to export grains via the Black sea. According to a report by Turkey’s TRT TV channel, the communication channel will be handled through their respective defence ministries. The report said a general rank officer will keep a track of the operation and will also be used for discussion in case of "conflict of interest". "We are conducting intensive talks both with Russia and Ukraine. Both sides have concerns and we are working on clearing up these concerns. We are counting on this," the TV channel quoted Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying.

The latest development came after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu held extensive talks on creating a green corridor for the safe passage of grain when the former visited Ankara last week. During the meeting, Cavusoglu noted that transporting grain products through the Black Sea and Azov Sea ports - which are currently blocked by the Russian forces - to the international market by passing through the straits would be the most reasonable and feasible option, both economically and physically. "When these grain products pass through the Black Sea and the straits, they will also play a key role in preventing the world food crisis," he said.

US rejects Russia's proposal of freeing Ukrainian ports in exchange for lifting sanctions

Notably, major seaports have been blocked in Ukraine since the initial days of the war. Since then, Ukraine has been exporting grains to the whole world by alternate routes. Earlier in May, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it would be ready to provide a humanitarian corridor to export Ukrainian crops across the Black Sea in exchange for lifting sanctions. However, the United States rejected Moscow's proposal of unblocking Ukrainian ports.

In May this year, the World Food Programme (WFP) said up to 20 million people along the Horn of Africa are facing severe hunger. Though the WFP noted the condition was not good even before Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a brutal war against Ukraine, it stated that the situation has worsened as the major port that supplies agricultural products to the whole world remained blocked by Russian troops.

Image: AP/Pixabay