Ukraine War: NATO Expects Russian Provocations In Moldova But Sees No Military Threats

Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) stated that it expects more provocations by Russia in unrecognised Transnistria in an attempt to create further problems for Ukraine. Transnistria is a breakaway state that is internationally recognised as part of the Republic of Moldova. However, NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana ruled out any military threat to Moldova itself. He further stated that the military alliance remains extremely cautious in its support for countries under such pressure.

"We do not see any military risks for Moldova at the moment - another country under intense pressure from Russia. However, we expect provocations, operations under a foreign flag to create difficulties for Ukrainian forces in western Ukraine, particularly in the Odessa region," Geoana said in an interview with Romanian Digi24 News. Claiming that it is going to be a long-term conflict, he called for further support for Ukraine not only to limit its losses but to help it win the war.

NATO's Dy Secretary-General condemns Russian shelling during UN chief's Ukraine visit

Geoana also remarked that NATO has no evidence that Russia intends to use nuclear weapons despite the increasingly insistent rhetoric coming from Moscow. "Such a narrative is intended to put psychological pressure on Ukraine and Western democracies," he said.

Speaking on the Russian shelling during UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' visit to Ukraine, the NATO deputy chief said that it was definitely a sign of disrespect for the UN leader and Russia must not forget that it's a part of the UN Security Council (UNSC). "We strongly condemn the continuation of this war by the Russian Federation," Geoana added.

Ukraine accuses Russia of using ammunition depots in Transnistria

It is pertinent to mention here that Ukraine has also accused the Russian Federation of using ammunition depots in Transnistria to smuggle weapons. The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that Russia occupied the territory of Transnistria around 30 years ago and has been conducting mobilisation exercises since then with a task force of its troops stationed in this region.

Vadym Skibitsky, a representative of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, stated on the official telegram channel, that the current situation in the region is a clear indication of the Russian Federation's readiness to exploit Transnistria as a new springboard for the attack, not only against Ukraine but also against Moldova.

