Ukraine War: UNHCR Data Says Over 4.5 Mn Refugees Fled To Neighbouring Countries Since War

As the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine enters day 46, the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said on April 10 that the number of people who have fled the war in Ukraine was more than 4.5 million Ukrainian refugees. These refugees who have arrived in neighbouring countries to seek shelter, include more than 62,000 persons yesterday, April 9, alone. However, since the unprovoked war began, the number of refugees have been continuously increasing as people continue to look for safety zones.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbas Republics; Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR). He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarise and denazify the country.

About 4.5 million people fled Ukraine to escape war: UNHCR

Meanwhile, as per the statistics posted on the website of UNHCR, as many as 4,503,954 people fled Ukraine in the period from February 24 to April 9. A total of 62,291 people fled Ukraine on April 9, Saturday. However, there was still aid provided by different nations to refugees fleeing Ukraine. In a significant development, the European Union has decided to provide €17 billion (over ₹14 crore) in funds to help people who fled Ukraine to escape the war.

Previously, the statistics released on the UNHCR website displayed that 2,451,342 people have arrived in Poland from Ukraine ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started. 643,058 people have entered Romania, 394,740 Ukrainians have gone to Moldova, and 394,740 people have reached Hungary since the war started on February 24. Since Russia launched its military aggression against Ukraine, 301,405 people have fled, left their homes in Ukraine, and moved to Slovakia.

The EU Council adopted legislative amendments permitting member states to redirect resources from cohesion policy funds and the Fund for European Aid for the Most Deprived (FEAD) to help the refugees who fled the war-torn nation.

On April 6, the UN Migration Agency estimated that over 11 million Ukrainians had left their homes since the war began. According to The Associated Press, in its first thorough assessment in three weeks, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) stated that over 7.1 million people have been displaced within Ukraine as of April 1. This came in addition to the United Nations' projection which earlier claimed that over four million Ukrainian refugees have migrated to other countries for safety. It is pertinent to note that internally displaced individuals and host communities continue to receive critical humanitarian assistance from IOM workers on the ground.

