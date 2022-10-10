Last Updated:

'Your strikes make us stronger': Ukraine Warns Russia After Multiple Explosions Hit Key Cities; 'We Are Coming After You'

Following the destructive missile strikes against Ukrainian cities amid the war with Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has issued a stern warning to Russia.

Ukraine Missile

Image: AP


Ukraine has issued a stern warning to Russia after Russian cruise missiles struck several key regions in Ukraine in an apparent revenge attack following the bombing of the Kerch Strait bridge. The Defense Ministry of Ukraine took to Twitter and condemned the strikes, which were carried out by Russia.

In the tweet, Ukraine called out Russia’s “impotence on the battlefield” and its “missile strikes on peaceful cities.” The Ukrainian MoD further warned, “We are coming after you.” 

In the morning rush hour of Monday, several locations in Ukraine including Kyiv, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, Ternopil, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv were struck by a volley of missiles which led to civilian casualties and damaged the infrastructure.  

Ukraine alleges missile strikes aimed to ‘cause as much harm as possible'  

Following the missile attack, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video recorded outside the presidential office accusing Russia of deliberately choosing “such a time, such goals, in order to cause as much harm as possible.” The Ukrainian President asserted that Ukraine is “dealing with terrorists.”  

Furthermore, Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine's commander-in-chief stated that at least 75 missiles had been fired against Ukraine. He further claimed that 43 of the missiles were intercepted and neutralized by Ukraine’s air defences.  

At least 10 people have died as a result of the missile strikes across Ukraine and 60 others are critically injured, the Ukrainian police stated on Monday.   

As per the latest update, the overall toll has risen after the earlier reports by Ukrainian interior affairs adviser, Rostyslav Smirnov suggested that eight people were killed and 24 were injured in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district.  

Additionally, the Defense Minister of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov called the missile strikes by Russia “war crimes” and iterated on his Twitter that “Ukraine, with the support of the civilized world, must bring the missile terrorists to justice.”  

Ukrainian offensive mounting pressure on Russia  

Meanwhile, an intelligence update by UK’s Ministry of Defense stated that Ukraine’s counteroffensive was building pressure on the Russian military in the northeast region of the country and in Kherson Oblast to the south.  

It also informed that Russian forces continue to give high priority to its offensive operations in the central Donbas region, especially near the town of Bakhmut. According to the latest update, Russian forces have advanced up to 2 Kilometers towards the town on two axes over the last week, coming closer to breaking into the city of Bakhmut, which has suffered very extensive damage from shelling. 

