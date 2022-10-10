Ukraine has issued a stern warning to Russia after Russian cruise missiles struck several key regions in Ukraine in an apparent revenge attack following the bombing of the Kerch Strait bridge. The Defense Ministry of Ukraine took to Twitter and condemned the strikes, which were carried out by Russia.

In the tweet, Ukraine called out Russia’s “impotence on the battlefield” and its “missile strikes on peaceful cities.” The Ukrainian MoD further warned, “We are coming after you.”

So, russkies, you really think you can compensate for your impotence on the battlefield with missile strikes on peaceful cities? You just don’t get it do you - your terrorist strikes only make us stronger. We are coming after you. — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 10, 2022

In the morning rush hour of Monday, several locations in Ukraine including Kyiv, Dnipro, Kremenchuk, Ternopil, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv were struck by a volley of missiles which led to civilian casualties and damaged the infrastructure.

Ukraine alleges missile strikes aimed to ‘cause as much harm as possible'

🇺🇦 @ZelenskyyUa in #Kyiv: “We are dealing with terrorists. They have two targets: energy infrastructure and people.

They want to saw panic & chaos, to destroy our energy system. #Ukraine had been before this enemy appeared, #Ukraine will be after it.#SlavaUkraini!” pic.twitter.com/neHLDgtNnx — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) October 10, 2022

Following the missile attack, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video recorded outside the presidential office accusing Russia of deliberately choosing “such a time, such goals, in order to cause as much harm as possible.” The Ukrainian President asserted that Ukraine is “dealing with terrorists.”

Furthermore, Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine's commander-in-chief stated that at least 75 missiles had been fired against Ukraine. He further claimed that 43 of the missiles were intercepted and neutralized by Ukraine’s air defences.

At least 10 people have died as a result of the missile strikes across Ukraine and 60 others are critically injured, the Ukrainian police stated on Monday.

As per the latest update, the overall toll has risen after the earlier reports by Ukrainian interior affairs adviser, Rostyslav Smirnov suggested that eight people were killed and 24 were injured in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district.

Our enemy believes that missile strikes are effective means of intimidation.

They are not. They are war crimes. Civilians are dying and getting injured.

Ukraine, with the support of the civilized world, must bring the missile terrorists to justice.

And will do it. https://t.co/xXYn3okZOw — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) October 10, 2022

Additionally, the Defense Minister of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov called the missile strikes by Russia “war crimes” and iterated on his Twitter that “Ukraine, with the support of the civilized world, must bring the missile terrorists to justice.”

Ukrainian offensive mounting pressure on Russia

Meanwhile, an intelligence update by UK’s Ministry of Defense stated that Ukraine’s counteroffensive was building pressure on the Russian military in the northeast region of the country and in Kherson Oblast to the south.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 10 October 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/2ShOubaSWD



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/5cTI5Id89t — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 10, 2022

It also informed that Russian forces continue to give high priority to its offensive operations in the central Donbas region, especially near the town of Bakhmut. According to the latest update, Russian forces have advanced up to 2 Kilometers towards the town on two axes over the last week, coming closer to breaking into the city of Bakhmut, which has suffered very extensive damage from shelling.