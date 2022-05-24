Ukraine Will Receive Only 15% Of $40 Bn US Aid, But Will Repay Entire Sum: Russian Speaker

Chairman of the State Duma of Russia, Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, has accused the US of propelling Russia-Ukraine war for its own benefit and said that the Biden administration will not provide Ukraine with the entire $40 billion funds promised, but rather just 15% of that amount. He also said that Ukraine would be asked to return the entire $40 billion despite not receiving the sum in full. Volodin made the claim on his Telegram channel, and accused the US of double standards.

Responding to the Ukraine legislation signed by US President Joe Biden, Volodin said that the US and its partners do not plan to provide real assistance to Ukraine.

The State Duma Chairman claimed that 45.2% of the $40 billion is set to be spent on other countries, and not Ukraine.

"Washington and Brussels do not really intend to help Ukraine, or solve its economic and social issues. They only need Ukraine to fight Russia till the last Ukrainian," said Volodin.

Volodin informed that the United States plans to allocate 4.8% of the total $40 billion pledged to Ukraine to support refugees, and restore the US diplomatic mission in Ukraine.

"Ukraine will only receive 15% of the allotted sum," the Speaker said. "Ukrainians will have to pay off the whole sum, while they just get some percentage of it," Russian official warned. He added that Washington is aware that Kyiv will not be able to repay the debt in the future.

"That is why they are seizing Ukraine’s last reserves, including grain, which is what we are seeing right now," Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin reiterated.

Russia, US accuse each other of stealing Ukraine's grain supply

As world spirals into inflation due to the global food shortage that Ukraine blamed on Russian troops' Black Sea blockade, both Moscow and Washington accused each of stealing Ukraine's grain supply.

US shared satellite photos of the Crimean port of Sevastopol, intially revealed by Maxar Technologies, that showed two bulk carrier ships with Russian flags loading what was believed to be "stolen Ukrainian grain".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also launched a scathing attack on Russia, accusing it of "weaponising food" and holding 'hostage' the grain for millions worldwide. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also blamed Russia for food crisis, and accused its troops of "gradually stealing Ukrainian food products".

Moscow, meanwhile claimed that US was stealing Ukraine's last reserves of grains to compensate for the financial aid it provided to President Zelenskyy. Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the Western countries of taking unfriendly actions to slander Russia on global stage.