Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy Quashes Rumours Of Fleeing Kyiv: 'I'm Here, Won't Lay Down Weapons'

As Russia continues to bomb Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a video statement on Saturday dismissing rumours that he had fled Kyiv. In his short message from Kyiv’s government district, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will not surrender as it was on the side of truth. Vowing to fight for his land, country and children, Zelenskyy asserted citizens to not believe in fake news. Currently, Russian forces are battling Ukrainian Army in eastern Ukraine and Northern Kyiv region.

Zelenskyy issues statement

"Don’t believe the fakes. I'm here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth. And our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children - and we will defend it all. That's all. That's what I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine!," said Zelenskyy in his 40-second video. He has already refused US' offer to evacuate him from Kyiv saying, 'Ukraine needs ammunition, not a ride', as per reports.

Russia vetoes UNSC resolution

Earlier on Friday, the UN Security Council failed to pass a resolution condemning Russia and demanding 'immediate, complete and unconditional' withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. Eleven countries voted in favour, while India along with China & UAE abstained from voting and Russia vetoed the vote - reducing it to a mere symbolic censure. 50 nations headed by US have vowed to raise the issue in the UN General Assembly where Russia won't be able to veto it. 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed since Thursday.

Russia invades Ukraine

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. On Thursday, Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbas region, which quickly accelerated into precision airstrikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border. The Russian Navy is attacking from the shores of Mariupol and Odessa and troops have taken over Chernobyl nuclear plant, heading towards Kyiv. A military faceoff is underway between Russian and Ukrainian Armies in Sumy, Poltava, Mariupol including heavy air attacks, missiles from sea, air and land. Over 100,000 Ukrainians have fled and many are housed in bomb shelters. Foreign nationals including Indians are being evacuated via Hungary and Romania by Centre.

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has announced 'maximum impact' sanctions on Russia targetting the country's financial, energy and transport sectors, visa policy, exports among other areas. US has levied sanctions on Russian banks, limited international trade with Moscow, froze assets of Putin's inner circle. While US has refused to step foot into Ukraine, it has sent over 12,000 people to Europe. Similar sanctions have been levied on Belarus for aiding Russian troops to attack Ukraine. Australia, Germany, Taiwan, France, Germany, EU, Japan have also levied financial, trade, diplomatic sanctions on Russia.