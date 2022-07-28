Ukraine's Counter Offensive Gaining Momentum, Says UK As Russia Strikes Kyiv

As Russia’s war in Ukraine continues for its sixth month, British intelligence has said that Ukraine’s counter-offensive to recapture the Kherson region was gathering momentum. In its latest report, which was published on Thursday, the UK Ministry of Defence reckoned that there was a high chance that Zelenskyy’s troops might have already established a bridgehead south of Ingulets River, which forms the northern boundary of Russia-occupied Kherson.

In the report, which largely focused on Ukraine’s military operations, UK officials said that Zelenskyy’s troops have used its long-range artillery to damage at least three bridges. In particular, it stated that the Antonivsky bridge-which lies in the vicinity of Kherson -was highly damaged last week. However, it was struck once against on Wednesday adding that it was beyond use now.

“Kherson city, the most politically significant population centre occupied by Russia, is now virtually cut off from the other occupied territories. Its loss would severely undermine Russia’s attempts to paint the occupation as a success.

What's happening in Ukraine?

Earlier on Thursday, Russian forces launched massive missile attacks on Kyiv and Chernihiv regions. On the other hand, Zelenskyy’s troops announced their operation to liberate a region in the Ukrainian south, which has been occupied by Russian troops for weeks now. Several infrastructures in Kharkiv were also hit by a barrage of shelling overnight, as per its mayor Ihor Terekhov, who stated the same in a Telegram post.

Meanwhile, four persons have died and 11 have been injured in Donetsk, east Ukraine, between 8 a.m. local time on July 27 and 8 a.m. local time on July 28. Multiple times, including at a bus stop earlier this month, Donetsk city has allegedly been shelled by Ukraine, according to separatist authorities. Since 2014, Russian-backed rebels have held control of Donetsk city, with Ukrainian forces maintaining a presence on the city's outskirts.

Further, the town of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region was attacked by Russian forces on the morning of July 28, according to the mayor, who added that the number of casualties is unknown. Chuhuiv is still in shock following the attack on Monday that caused art and recreation centre to collapse and at least one person to die.

