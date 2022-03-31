Amid the ongoing Russian military aggression in Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Olga Stefanyshyna, confirmed the death of her husband on Thursday. According to Stefanishyna, her husband was killed in Ukraine's Chernihiv region.

On Thursday, March 31, Stefanyshyna took to Facebook to share the tragic news. As per her Facebook post, her husband, Bohdan Stefanyshyn, was killed while taking part in a mission of the Territorial Defence Forces to rescue people near the besieged city of Chernihiv. "My beloved husband, Bogdan, died from a Russian shell on March 30 near Chernihiv, trying to save people. I’ll be with our kids, not in touch. I'm in so much pain. The b**** is war (sic)", she wrote.

It is worth mentioning that Stefanishyna was ranked 45th in the "100 most influential Ukrainians" in 2021 list and 14th in the "100 most influential women of Ukraine in 2021" list by Focus magazine. Despite knowing her husband was killed in the attack, the brave Ukrainian civil servant took to Twitter and demanded a legal framework ensuring the security of Ukrainians.

"No words could be trusted when it comes to the negotiations with Russia. The only option for us is a solid and clear legal framework ensuring the security of Ukraine," she wrote.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia launched a full-fledged war on Ukraine nearly two days after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine.

On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of thousands of civilians.

Last Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to his Russian counterpart to end the war immediately but added that he would not let the Russian forces take a single piece of Ukrainian land.

Despite, holding peace talks on Monday for the sixth time, and repeated assurances from the Russian delegation of reducing shelling in Ukraine, Moscow's aggression has shown no signs of scaling down.

(Image: AP/Facebook)