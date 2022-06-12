Last Updated:

Ukraine's Envoy To UN Says 'no Shamanic Spells Will Save Vladimir Putin From God's Wrath'

Permanent envoy of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsya on Saturday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of biblical consequences for the brutal war in Ukraine

Ukraine

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsya on Saturday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of biblical consequences for the brutal war he waged in Ukraine. Addressing a Saturday mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral, New York, Kyslytsya stated that Putin and his "wicked" associates can not be saved by any "shamanic spells" or blessings and protection from the Russian Church head of clergy, Patriarch Kirill.

"Neither power, nor the army, nor wealth will save any Putin and his wicked allies from the wrath of God," enraged Kyslytsya said, as quoted by Ukrinfrom.

Utterly mocking Russian Orthodox Church head Kirill, the Ukrainian envoy went on and said, "(They) can put on heavy golden crosses and walk in a circle with shamans and hummingbirds… But war criminals go straight to hell." Addressing the ecumenical prayer service in remembrance of the victims of the Russia Ukraine war, he then urged Putin to "repent" for his actions. Saddened by the loss of thousands of Ukrainians, Kyslystya added, "no shamanic" spells will help save him.

"Good will win... Ukraine will win and the world will win with it," Kyslytsya hoped, concluding his emotional speech.

Notably, the Kyslytsya's remarks come after footage emerged in May depicting Siberian shamans "blessing" Russian troops to be deployed in Ukraine. A sacrament followed by Express.co.uk in the Saksary mountains depicted a Russian-Siberian kahuna building bonfire in the snowy wilderness to offer bullhead to the spirits- a ritual sacrifice- for the victory of Russian soldiers. The visuals when surfaced on social media were largely mocked by netizens, saying that Putin had turned to cult practices as a part of his "denazify Ukraine" strategy.

Kyslytsya seeks way to ensure Russia doesn't abuse Black Sea trade route

After Russia expressed readiness to facilitate exports of Ukrainian wheat produce, Kyslystya during a UN Security Council meeting last week said the world leaders must evaluate Moscow's intentions. "The question is how to make sure that Russia does not abuse the trade route to attack the (Odesa) city itself," he questioned. The Ukrainian envoy's questions became more relevant after Russian troops attacked a repair house of freight cars that carry grains to the ports from Kyiv. "It means all Putin's fairy tales about his readiness to facilitate Ukrainian wheat export that he so eloquently tells his rare interlocutors to remain too far removed from reality," Kyslytsya warned. He also demanded Russian withdrawal from maritime waters around Ukraine and issue security guarantees against attacks on export points.

(Image: AP)

