Ukraine's First Couple Turn Magazine Icons; Olena Zelenska Defiant In Face Of Putin's War

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine who in another time was a camera-shy comic writer, has become the humanitarian face of the Ukrainian war. Now, she's also featured alongside her President husband in Vogue Magazine. In the spread, which is replete with many photos of the couple, the 44-year-old kept reiterating the emotional turmoil Ukrainians are going through.

The wife of embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Olena, has been using both-social media platforms as well as global gatherings to galvanise support for Ukrainian troops as they try to safeguard Kyiv’s sovereignty. Additionally, in every single one of her appearances, her choice of attire, too, has sent a strong political statement.

Earlier on July 20, the mother of two left many teary-eyed as she addressed the US Congress in Washington and called for more weapons from the West. “We want every father and every mother to be able to tell their child, 'Go to sleep peacefully, there will be no more air strikes, no more missile strikes.' Is this too much to wish for?" Zelenska said, adding that arms would only be used for defence.

Ukraine’s First Lady has emerged as the personification of the human cost of the war. After disappearing from the public eye for weeks, Zelenska emerged on May 8, Mother’s Day. Visiting a shelter for displaced people alongside US first lady Jill Biden, the 44-year-old sent a strong message to the people.

Recently, the Ukrainian Parliament shared a picture of the first ladies of the US and Ukraine donning shoes that together comprised colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Details play a role and often a very significant one!



Yellow and blue shoes of the first ladies of #Ukraine and the #USA.



Thank you for your support, Ms. @FLOTUS! 🇺🇦🤝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7wAX2hRJic — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine - Ukrainian Parliament (@ua_parliament) July 21, 2022

Notably, Olena has been substantially using her social media accounts to update the world about child casualties and family displacement triggered by Russia’s war of attrition.

“These have been the most horrible months of my life, and the lives of every Ukrainian. Frankly, I don’t think anyone is aware of how we have managed emotionally,” she told Vogue. The 44-year-old underscored that her compatriots were her inspiration. Olena said, “We’re looking forward to victory. We have no doubt we will prevail. And this is what keeps us going.”

Olena Zelenska's choice of attire sends strong political message

Zelenska (surnames are gendered in Slavic languages), who stands as the backbone of her husband, has been featured on magazines covers and screens several items and with each appearance, she had made a statement with her choice of outfit. For Vogue, all her clothes were designed by Ukrainian designers such as Bettter, Six, Hvoya, The Coat, Kachorovska, and Poustovit. Previously, when she appeared at the American Congress, her wardrobe gave a nod to the colours of the Ukrainian flag (Naval ensign). Giving her speech, she wore a dress in military colours. Her olive green dress, with strong shoulders and an integral scarf at the neck- mirrored her husband’s signature uniform of an olive green T-shirt.

(Image: AP)