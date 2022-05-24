Ukraine's First Lady Announces Psychological Support Program Amidst Russian Invasion

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska on Monday launched a national psychological care programme in a bid to help her shell shocked compatriots. It has been three months since Russia first launched an attack on Ukraine and since then hundreds of people have died, dozens of cities annihilated and major infrastructure destroyed. It was because of all this that Zelenska said Ukrainians needed rehabilitation “just as the physically wounded.”

“None of the Ukrainians, neither an adult nor child can be sure that they will wake up tomorrow," Zelenska stated in a social media video message. “All the things Ukrainians experienced in the occupation, at the front, at the bomb shelters, under shelling, abroad, they need rehabilitation just as the physically wounded."

The mental health support centre would be established in the collaboration of the World Health Organisation (WHO). As per the first lady, it would be “quickly” constructed and would set an example by increasing assistance for the psychological well being of war survivors. “WHO is committed to protecting the most crucial human rights — to life and health. Now they are both violated in Ukraine," she emphasised.

'Russian invasion has deeply shocked the world'

Earlier last week, Zelenska had made a telephonic conversation with Israel's First Lady Michal Herzog wherein she indicated the need to establish mental health assistance for Ukrainians. "The brutality of the Russian military, which has deeply shocked the entire civilized world, means that millions of Ukrainians also need urgent professional psychological help. And here I am very grateful for the support of the state of Israel," she said.

Meanwhile, in the latest development on the ongoing war, the Pentagon said that it was weighing an option of deploying the US military’s Special Forces to Kyiv to guard the newly reopened embassy and American diplomats. US President Joe Biden will be presented with a proposal in the weeks ahead, though the document hasn’t been dispatched to Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, or the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark Milley or Biden The State Department officials are also considering restoring a Marine security guard detachment in Kyiv, stating that the provision is similar to security at American embassies, worldwide.

(Image: AP)